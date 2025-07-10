Reform councillor suspended after being charged with assault at Pride event

Clare has been suspended from her job with Reform MP Sarah Pochin

A Reform UK councillor has been suspended from her role with an MP after it emerged that she has been charged with assault following an incident at a Pride event.

It’s been revealed that Mandy Clare, who represents Winsford Dene for Reform UK on Cheshire West and Chester Council, is due to appear in court on assault charges. She was arrested at the town’s Pride event on 28 June and subsequently charged with assault and criminal damage.

Clare has been suspended from her job with Reform MP Sarah Pochin. A spokesperson for Mrs Pochin, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby, said the office has a “zero-tolerance policy” for “disorderly” conduct. They added: “While we fully respect the right to due process and a fair hearing, it would not be appropriate for the individual to continue in her role at this time.”

A statement by Cheshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Clare are live and that she has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings.”

