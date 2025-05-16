Another Reform UK councillor quits just two weeks after being elected

Reform are once more making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It’s not going well for Reform UK, after yet another councillor announced that he was quitting just two weeks after being elected.

Wayne Titley, who was elected to represent the Eccleshall and Gnosall ward on Staffordshire County Council two weeks ago, announced that he was standing down for “personal reasons”.

It was revealed in March that Titley had attracted criticism for a post on his Facebook account that called on the navy to intercept small boats attempting to reach Britain and use a “volley of gun fire aimed at sinking them”.

However neither Reform or Titley addressed the post.

Reform are once more making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It comes as another Reform councillor, Andrew Kilburn, had to resign just a week after being elected earlier this month, after failing to declare that he worked for the council.

Kilburn will no longer take up his role as a Durham county councillor for Benfieldside.

So much for Nigel Farage’s claims that he has ‘professionalised’ and improved the vetting processes of his party.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward