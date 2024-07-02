Reform candidate suspends campaign and says ‘vast majority’ of fellow candidates are ‘racist, misogynistic and bigoted’

'I do not wish to be directly associated with people who hold such views that are so vastly opposing to my own and what I stand for.'

Reform UK continues to lurch from one scandal to another. This time one of the party’s candidates has suspended her campaign and defected to the Tories because she believes that the “vast majority” of her fellow candidates are “racist, misogynistic and bigoted”.

Georgie David, the Reform candidate for West Ham and Beckton, said in a statement that the ‘vast majority’ of candidates in the party are ‘indeed racist, misogynistic, and bigoted’.

The BBC reports that David ‘had been “frustrated and dismayed” by Nigel Farage’s failure to tackle concerns about Reform’s candidates, though she said she did not believe Reform’s “senior leadership” are racist’.

She added in her statement: “I do not wish to be directly associated with people who hold such views that are so vastly opposing to my own and what I stand for.

“I also have been significantly frustrated and dismayed by the failure of the Reform Party’s leadership to tackle this issue in any meaningful way, and their attempts to instead try to brush it under the carpet or cry foul play.

“As such, I have now suspended my campaign with Reform, and I am endorsing the Conservative Party – I would encourage all of my fellow patriots to do the same.”

