Paula Barker pulls out of Deputy Labour Leader contest

Barker has endorsed Lucy Powell for deputy leader.

Paula Barker has become the latest candidate in the Labour Deputy Leadership contest to pull out, as the deadline for achieving the set number of nominations fast approached.

Barker said in a statement: “I have decided to step back from the race for deputy leader this morning. It has been such an honour to speak to so many wonderful colleagues throughout this process. The Labour Party is a broad church, filled with talented and dedicated voices that deserve to be listened to. I have always believed we work best as a Party when every voice is respected, and we don’t pursue the endless dominance of one faction over another. Our members, our voters, and the people we represent expect us to bring the whole movement not just parts of it.

“The next deputy leader must listen to the concerns of every section of our Party and not be afraid to bring those challenges to the government. Being a good team doesn’t mean we can’t be honest – criticism of government, when it’s constructive, makes us stronger.”

“We mustn’t shy away from healthy debate, which is why I think this deputy leadership race would be better with the possibility of three candidates to choose from.”

That means three candidates, Bridget Phillipson, Lucy Powell and Bell Ribeiro-Addy remain in the race, after Alison McGovern and Emily Thornberry also withdrew.

Yesterday’s official tally had the candidates on the following result, with MPs needing 80 MPs to nominate them to make it on the ballot.

Bridget Phillipson 116

Lucy Powell 77

Bell Ribeiro-Addy 15

Paula Barker 14

Emily Thornberry 13