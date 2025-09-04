Nigel Farage branded a ‘Trump sycophant’ and ‘fringe party leader’ during US congress visit

Farage was grilled on his support for MAGA and why Reform bans journalists from its events

Nigel Farage was grilled by Democrat politicians over his support for Donald Trump and Reform’s banning of journalists during a visit to the US Congress yesterday.

Farage skipped PMQs to give evidence on freedom of speech at the US House Judiciary Committee.

Democratic representative Hank Johnson questioned Farage on his regular appearances at Make America Great Again (MAGA) rallies, accusing him of trying to “ingratiate himself” with tech billionaires so he can become prime minister.

The congressman asked Farage to confirm his party has four MPs. Johnson then said: “So you are indeed the leader of a fringe party. As a fringe party leader seeking to run for prime minister of Great Britain, you need a lot of money in order to blow up like the Maga (Make America Great Again) movement has blown up.”

“You need money from Elon Musk in order to get elected prime minister of Great Britain, that’s the bottom line,” he added.

He also said to Farage: “You’re trying to ingratiate yourself with the tech bros by coming over here.”

Johnson also accused Farage of advocating for the UK to pay tariffs if tech companies are not allowed to violate British laws.

Farage called the Online Safety Act “a danger” to trade between the US and the UK and said he hoped American companies and politicians have honest conversations with the British government about the legislation. He said he has not suggested sanctions.

Congressman Jamie Raskin asked Farage why Reform bans journalists who oppose his party’s views. Farage claimed “I am the most open person to any journalist”.

“Undoubtedly, you’re the most handsome person in the world, but that’s not my question. My question is why do you ban journalists you disagree with from your political events, like from your convention?,” Raskin added.

Farage denied any recollection of having banned media organisations from Reform conference or other events. “If I go back the last 25 years, I can’t think of banning anybody. But I mean, maybe somebody else did,” he said.

Last September, Byline Times and investigative climate outlet were banned from attending Reform conference, as well as ex-Guardian journalist Carole Cadwalladr.

In a statement to the British public, Raskin said: “To the people of the UK who think this Putin-loving free speech impostor and Trump sycophant will protect freedom in this country: come on over to America and see what Trump and Maga are doing to destroy our freedom […] and turn the government into a money-making machine for Trump and his family. You might … think twice before you let Mr Farage make Britain great again.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward