Parliament will not be recalled for Donald Trump’s state visit and Farage isn’t happy about it

The Right is fuming that the government isn’t considering giving Trump the honour of addressing MPs and peers

Parliament will not be recalled for Donald Trump during his state visit to the UK, and Nigel Farage is furious.

Trump will visit the UK on 17 September, the day after Parliament goes into recess for party conference season.

And the Reform UK leader, who is trying to import Trump’s politics to the UK, with his Doge unit and Maga-style think tank, has claimed Parliament should be specially recalled for the occasion.

But No. 10 has confirmed there are no plans to recall parliament for Trump.

Farage, who is a strong ally of Trump’s told GB News: “Without doubt – the USA is our most important ally.”

Farage met Elon Musk at Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago back in December, allegedly to discuss the possibility of the tech billionaire donating around £80 million to Reform UK. But the donation never materialised.

Farage also flew to Washington for Trump’s inauguration in January, but was not invited to the Capitol Rotunda for his swearing-in ceremony.

In March, Farage ducked out of his duties as an MP choosing instead to fly to Florida to speak at a $450 per head Republican Party fundraiser.

Suella Braverman, who also flew to Washington for Trump’s inauguration, where she was pictured in a Maga cap arriving with right-wing commentator Lawrence Fox, has agreed with Farage.

Braverman said: “Nigel Farage is right. The USA should be our closest and strongest ally. Shamefully our relationship has been broken by this terrible government.”

She added: “Of course President Trump should address Parliament. This snub is simply down to the Prime Minister’s weakness and not wanting to upset his inept Foreign Secretary and loony backbenchers.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has said that Parliament should not be recalled. Davey said that the government should instead invite the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of Trump’s visit and invite him to address parliament.

Davey said: “With Trump threatening our Commonwealth partners like Canada with yet more tariffs while hitting the UK steel industry, now is the time to stand firm with our allies.”

“Nigel Farage may want to abandon our Commonwealth allies and cosy up to his idol Trump, it just shows yet again he is a false patriot who cares more about promoting Trump at home than standing up for the UK abroad.”

On social media, one person pointed out that “Reform UK only have FOUR MPs. They are a tiny minority party and have no sway to demand anything.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward