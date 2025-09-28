“Nailed it!”: Mirror praised for ‘Trump deranged’ front page

Only the Mirror gave the speech the front-page treatment it deserved.

Despite being one of the most unhinged and nonsensical rants in recent political history, riddled with falsehoods, juvenile digs, and inflammatory vitriol, most newspapers played it safe in their coverage of Donald Trump’s cringe-inducing address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 22.

The Times, Daily Mail, Daily Express, and the Sun all omitted the speech from their front pages the next day.

The Daily Telegraph focused on Trump’s claim that the West is “going to hell over migration,” while the Financial Times referred to a “Trump tirade” and noted his accusation that the UN is “funding an assault on the West.” The Guardian highlighted his remark: “Your countries are going to hell.”

Only the Mirror gave the speech the front-page treatment it deserved.

“World’s most powerful man-baby – DARANGED,” splashed the headline, mocking Trump’s rambling UN address, which covered everything from climate change and migrants to escalators, marble floors, Sadiq Khan’s “sharia London,” and even his distaste for teleprompters.

The Mirror’s truthful cover was widely praised on social media.

“Well done Daily Mirror,” read one comment on X.

“The Mirror nailed it: ‘World’s most powerful man-baby,’” wrote another.

Another said: “Don’t it make ya feel proud.”

It wasn’t the first time the Mirror had skewered the President. During his recent state visit to the UK, their front page headline read: “The Ego Has Landed,” referencing the wave of protests that greeted his arrival.

But this week was especially unhinged, even by Trump’s standards.

His nearly hour-long speech at the UN drew audible gasps from diplomats and attendees. He claimed to have ended “seven wars,” without the UN’s help, saying the only thing they’d ever given him was “a broken escalator.”

Among the most jaw-dropping moments was his declaration that climate change is “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”

The climate crisis was a frequent target of his ire. Trump derided renewable energy, attacked wind farms and solar panels, and once again falsely claimed that coal is “clean and beautiful,” repeating thoroughly debunked talking points.

Trump even used his tirade against green energy to big up his own merchandise. “If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail. And I’m really good at predicting things, you know?” he said. “They actually said during the campaign, they had a hat: the best-selling hat, ‘Trump was right about everything.’ And I don’t say that in a braggadocious way, but it’s true. I’ve been right about everything.”

“When are the men in the white coats coming for him?” one X user asked.