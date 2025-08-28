‘Flip Flop Farage’: Mirror praised for front page tearing into Reform UK leader

'Don’t believe a word he says.'

The Mirror is one of the few newspapers being praised for taking on Nigel Farage’s divisive politics head on, and exposing the flaws contained in his policies.

Earlier this week, Farage set out his plans to deport 600,000 illegal immigrants in five years if his party wins the next election. In order to do so, the Reform UK leader said anybody who arrived illegally would be immediately detained, including women and children, and that he would pull Britain out of the Human Rights Act as well as the European Convention on Human Rights. The Reform UK leader also said that his party was open to doing deals with despotic regimes such as Iran and Afghanistan to agree deportation deals, even if it meant people being sent back to be tortured.

Farage’s contempt for democratic institutions and legal constraints was clear for all to see, as he pushed a hard-line message on refugees, immigration and asylum seekers, normalising rhetoric that previously would’ve been considered beyond the pale.

Yet just 24 hours after setting out his unworkable plans, Farage then u-turned on the idea of removing children from the country under its newly announced mass deportation policy.

He now says that deporting children is not part of Reform’s plans for its first term, should it win power.

The Mirror has run a front page this morning with the words: “Flip Flop Farage: Don’t believe a word he says.

“Reform leader backtracks on deportation plans within a day.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward