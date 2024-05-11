Daily Mail’s ‘New Dawn for Britain’ front page resurfaces on Europe Day

‘New dawn? More of a flickering fluorescent tube in the bogs of a Wetherspoons somewhere.’

May 9 marked Europe Day, held annually to celebrate peace and unity in Europe. The date celebrates the anniversary of the ‘Schuman declaration,’ presented by French foreign minister Robert Schuman on May 9, 1950. Schuman set out a proposal for a new type of political cooperation in Europe, one which would help prevent war between European nations. The idea set by Schuman is considered to have been the beginning of the European Union.

Events and activities took place across Europe in celebration of the historic day. A Europe Day hashtag trended online, with pro-Europeans in Britain sharing their solidarity with Europe. In Ireland, the EU Commission broadcasted a special concert of European composers on the nation’s Classical Music and Arts Station.

In London, the European Parliament Liaison Office in partnership with the Delegation of the European Union in the UK, the EU National Institutes for Culture and civil society organisations held a Europe Day event, with quizzes, games, and European delicacies. “In light of the upcoming European Elections in 6-9 June, European values such as peace and democracy will be at the centre of the event,” said the organisers.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan posted an anniversary message. “Europe Day marks the anniversary of the beginning of European integration and cooperation for peace and unity. London’s diversity is our greatest strength, and these values of positive inclusivity will always be at the heart of our capital’s identity,” wrote the recently re-elected London mayor.

Amid the celebrations, an image of the Daily Mail’s now iconic (for the wrong reasons) front page from January 31, 2020, circulated online.

“A New Dawn for Britain’ was the headline of the ‘Brexit Day Special Issue’, backed by the image of the Union Jack flag and the cliffs of Dover.

The ‘Brexit Day Special’ enthused over Boris Johnson’s address to the nation, when he insisted that Brexit marked ‘not an end but a beginning,’ and one that promised to transform neglected regions of the country.

The ‘special’ issue cited many a Brexiteer, including hardline Eurosceptic Peter Bone. The then Tory MP, who was later suspended from the Commons for bullying and sexual misconduct, had called for the introduction of a bank holiday named ‘United Kingdom Day’ so ‘people will have the day off and say thank goodness for that Brexit vote.’

The effects of the UK’s official departure from the EU on January 31, 2020, have been far-reaching, impacting the economy, businesses, and people on both sides of the English Channel.

At the end of April, industry experts warned that the new post-Brexit checks will ‘add billions’ of pounds to the cost of doing business with the EU and thereby increasing costs for consumers.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has been crystal clear in its analysis of Brexit that it expects long-run productivity to reduce by 4 percent and imports and exports by 15 percent.

Meanwhile a mega poll published on Europe Day, showed that half of voters want the UK to have a closer relationship with the EU, with less than 15 percent favouring more distance. The pro-Europe campaign group Best for Britain says improving ties with Europe is “essential” for the government.

Even Nigel Farage, the architect of the Brexit vote, has admitted that ‘Brexit has failed.’

On Europe Day, many took to social media to note the irony of the Daily Mail’s adulation of Britain’s official departure from the EU.

“Typical Daily Fail, it’s been a disaster like most with any sense knew it would be,” one reader commented.

“Wow. Never would have expected the Daily Fail to print a load of utter tripe.

“I mean, just because it’s so unreliable that even Wikipedia won’t use it as a source for citation, I’m sure that’s just “leftists” complaining about it and nothing to do with being the complete opposite of reality that they print,” another posted.

“New dawn? More of a flickering fluorescent tube in the bogs of a Wetherspoons somewhere,” was another comment.