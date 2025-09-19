Labour deputy leadership race: Bridget Phillipson secures nominations of USDAW and Community union

Bridget Phillipson has become the first candidate in the race to be Labour’s next deputy leader to secure the nomination of affiliated trade unions.

Phillipson has received nominations from both USDAW and Community Union.

The National Executive Council of retail trade union Usdaw decided to nominate Bridget Phillipson for deputy leader, with USDAW general secretary Joanne Thomas describing Phillipson as a ‘long term friend of our union’.

In a statement, Thomas said: “Bridget is a long-term friend of our union, and her journey from growing up in poverty to becoming Secretary of State for Education means she has the experience, commitment and compassion to support low-paid working families and be a strong voice in Government for our members and all workers.

“I am proud that Usdaw is supporting a candidate who is committed to improving the lives of working people.”

Community Union has also thrown its support behind Phillipson.

Community Assistant General Secretary Alasdair McDiarmid said: “Following a unanimous decision by our NEC, Community is pleased to endorse Bridget Phillipson for Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.

“As she demonstrated in her speech at TUC Congress, Bridget is passionate about building a better country for working people, including through delivering the Employment Rights Bill in full. Our members in the Education and Early Years sector can attest to the strong and constructive relationship she has forged with trade union partners as Secretary of State, and her unwavering commitment to securing better outcomes for education professionals and the children and young people they support.”

Meanwhile Lucy Powell leads among CLP nominations.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward