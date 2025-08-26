Nigel Farage set to skip Parliament’s return in favour of cosying up to Trump’s allies in Washington DC

Farage has faced criticism from his constituents too for going missing since being elected the MP for Clacton,

So much for putting Britain’s interests first, Nigel Farage can’t even be bothered to turn up to Parliament’s return on September 1, and is instead set to fly off to Washington DC to cosy up to Trump’s allies.

The Mirror reports that Farage has been ‘booked as a star speaker at the National Conservatism conference, run by the Edmund Burke Foundation.’

It goes on to add: “He’ll appear on 2 September alongside a who’s who of Trumpworld – from U.S. director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to the men behind Project 2025, the radical blueprint for a second Trump presidency.”

Farage has faced criticism from his constituents too for going missing since being elected the MP for Clacton, making constant trips to the U.S. to cosy up to Trump and his aides.

He also flew to the U.S. just days after being elected in order to show support to Donald Trump following an assassination attempt on the Republican last year, in an all-expense paid for £32,000 trip.

His constituents have accused him of using the town ‘as a vehicle to further his own interests’, with the MP barely spending any time in his own constituency as he flies off to America and spends time on media shows.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward