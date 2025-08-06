Musk in trouble as Tesla experiences significant crash in UK sales

Tough times ahead for Musk...

It’s not going well for tech billionaire and Trump supporter Elon Musk who is facing tough times ahead after it was revealed that sales of Teslas in the UK have more than halved, year-on-year.

According to latest industry data, just 987 new Teslas were registered in the UK in July, almost 60% less than the 2,462 registered in July 2024. This means Tesla’s UK market share shrank to 0.7% in July, from 1.67% a year ago.

For 2025 to date, Tesla sales in the UK are 7% lower, with Musk’s support for Trump proving to be to be toxic for his business interests. To make matters worse for Musk, sales also dropped by over 55% to 1,110 in Germany, official industry data showed on Tuesday, taking the brand’s decline in the month to 45% in 10 European markets that together accounted for over 80% of Tesla’s first-half sales in the European Union, the UK and the European Free Trade Association, Reuters reports.

It comes after protests took place outside Tesla dealerships across the US and Europe in recent months, in response to Elon Musk’s efforts to shred government spending under the president, Donald Trump and support for his right-wing policies.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward