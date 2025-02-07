Meltdown for Musk: Tesla sales crash in Europe as ‘polarising’ CEO blamed

The latest figures show that Tesla experienced a decline in sales across five European countries in January, including a fall of nearly 12% in the UK.
Tesla sales have slumped in Europe during the month of January, with Elon Musk’s ‘toxic influence’ on the brand being blamed as among the reasons why.
Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump, who has been rewarded for spending $250 million on Trump’s campaign for the White House with a role in his administration, has been widely condemned in recent months for his support for far-right parties in Europe as well as attempted interference in the elections of other countries.
Musk has also posted misinformation on his X platform and repeatedly attacked the Labour Party, posting a series of false claims about UK MPs and the grooming gangs scandal, falsely accusing ministers of inaction over gang rape and child abuse.
He was also condemned for giving a Nazi-style salute at a Trump inauguration rally.
The latest figures show that Tesla experienced a decline in sales across five European countries in January, including a fall of nearly 12% in the UK.
The company performed poorly in other European countries too, recording a 63% decline in January sales for Tesla in France, drops of 44% and 38% in Sweden and Norway, and a 42% decline in the Netherlands.
According to a recent survey conducted by EV review website Electrifying.com, 59% of British owners of EVs, and those intending to buy such a vehicle, said Musk’s influence would deter them from buying a Tesla.
Electrifying.com CEO Ginny Buckley said: “Musk’s influence on the brand is becoming increasingly polarising, pushing many buyers to look elsewhere.”
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
