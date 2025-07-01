Welfare Bill: How every MP voted on the disability benefit cuts

Find out how your MP voted on the Welfare Bill

The government suffered it’s biggest backbench rebellion in the House of Commons this evening as MPs voted on the second reading of the Welfare Bill. MPs voted 335 to 261 in favour of the Bill, but 49 Labour MPs broke the government whip to vote against it.

This is despite government ministers making significant concessions to backbench MPs around the Bill. Ultimately, the legislation put before the Commons. Initially, the government had intended to use the Welfare Bill to make £5bn of savings through reducing disability benefit payments.

However, during the debate on the Bill, the government deleted an entire clause of it to remove the planned immediate changes to Personal Independence Payments (PIP), where the bulk of the savings were intended to come from. It is not clear how much the government believes will now be saved with that clause removed.

Estimates on the impact of the Bill as it was initially drafted suggested that as many as 250,000 people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the changes.

As a result of the Bill passing its second reading, it will now continue its journey through parliament, with more votes expected in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Only Labour MPs and three independent independent MPs voted for the Bill.

49 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the second reading of the Welfare Bill.

MPs who voted for the Welfare Bill

Andrew Gwynne Independent Gorton and Denton Dan Norris Independent North East Somerset and Hanham Oliver Ryan Independent Burnley Abena Oppong-Asare Labour Erith and Thamesmead Adam Jogee Labour Newcastle-under-Lyme Adam Thompson Labour Erewash Alan Campbell Labour Tynemouth Alan Gemmell Labour Central Ayrshire Alan Strickland Labour Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor Alex Baker Labour Aldershot Alex Ballinger Labour Halesowen Alex Barros-Curtis Labour Cardiff West Alex Davies-Jones Labour Pontypridd Alex Mayer Labour Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Alex McIntyre Labour Gloucester Alex Norris Labour Nottingham North and Kimberley Alice Macdonald Labour Norwich North Alison Hume Labour Scarborough and Whitby Alison Taylor Labour Paisley and Renfrewshire North Alistair Strathern Labour Hitchin Amanda Hack Labour North West Leicestershire Amanda Martin Labour Portsmouth North Andrew Cooper Labour Mid Cheshire Andrew Lewin Labour Welwyn Hatfield Andrew Pakes Labour Peterborough Andrew Ranger Labour Wrexham Andrew Western Labour Stretford and Urmston Andy MacNae Labour Rossendale and Darwen Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith and Chiswick Angela Eagle Labour Wallasey Angela Rayner Labour Ashton-under-Lyne Anna Dixon Labour Shipley Anna Gelderd Labour South East Cornwall Anna McMorrin Labour Cardiff North Anna Turley Labour Redcar Anneliese Dodds Labour Oxford East Anneliese Midgley Labour Knowsley Antonia Bance Labour Tipton and Wednesbury Ashley Dalton Labour West Lancashire Baggy Shanker Labour Derby South Bambos Charalambous Labour Southgate and Wood Green Bayo Alaba Labour Southend East and Rochford Beccy Cooper Labour Worthing West Becky Gittins Labour Clwyd East Ben Coleman Labour Chelsea and Fulham Ben Goldsborough Labour South Norfolk Bill Esterson Labour Sefton Central Blair McDougall Labour East Renfrewshire Bridget Phillipson Labour Houghton and Sunderland South Callum Anderson Labour Buckingham and Bletchley Calvin Bailey Labour Leyton and Wanstead Carolyn Harris Labour Neath and Swansea East Catherine Atkinson Labour Derby North Catherine Fookes Labour Monmouthshire Catherine McKinnell Labour Newcastle upon Tyne North Catherine West Labour Hornsey and Friern Barnet Chi Onwurah Labour Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West Chris Bryant Labour Rhondda and Ogmore Chris Curtis Labour Milton Keynes North Chris Elmore Labour Bridgend Chris Kane Labour Stirling and Strathallan Chris McDonald Labour Stockton North Chris Murray Labour Edinburgh East and Musselburgh Chris Vince Labour Harlow Chris Ward Labour Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven Christian Wakeford Labour Bury South Claire Hazelgrove Labour Filton and Bradley Stoke Claire Hughes Labour Bangor Aberconwy Clive Betts Labour Sheffield South East Connor Naismith Labour Crewe and Nantwich Connor Rand Labour Altrincham and Sale West Damien Egan Labour Bristol North East Dan Aldridge Labour Weston-super-Mare Dan Jarvis Labour Barnsley North Dan Tomlinson Labour Chipping Barnet Daniel Francis Labour Bexleyheath and Crayford Daniel Zeichner Labour Cambridge Danny Beales Labour Uxbridge and South Ruislip Darren Jones Labour Bristol North West Darren Paffey Labour Southampton Itchen Dave Robertson Labour Lichfield David Baines Labour St Helens North David Burton-Sampson Labour Southend West and Leigh David Lammy Labour Tottenham David Pinto-Duschinsky Labour Hendon David Smith Labour North Northumberland David Taylor Labour Hemel Hempstead David Williams Labour Stoke-on-Trent North Debbie Abrahams Labour Oldham East and Saddleworth Deirdre Costigan Labour Ealing Southall Diana Johnson Labour Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham Douglas Alexander Labour Lothian East Douglas McAllister Labour West Dunbartonshire Ed Miliband Labour Doncaster North Elaine Stewart Labour Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Ellie Reeves Labour Lewisham West and East Dulwich Elsie Blundell Labour Heywood and Middleton North Emily Darlington Labour Milton Keynes Central Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury Emma Foody Labour Cramlington and Killingworth Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice Emma Reynolds Labour Wycombe Fabian Hamilton Labour Leeds North East Feryal Clark Labour Enfield North Fleur Anderson Labour Putney Florence Eshalomi Labour Vauxhall and Camberwell Green Frank McNally Labour Coatbridge and Bellshill Fred Thomas Labour Plymouth Moor View Gareth Snell Labour Stoke-on-Trent Central Gareth Thomas Labour Harrow West Gen Kitchen Labour Wellingborough and Rushden Georgia Gould Labour Queen’s Park and Maida Vale Gerald Jones Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare Gill Furniss Labour Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough Gill German Labour Clwyd North Gordon McKee Labour Glasgow South Graeme Downie Labour Dunfermline and Dollar Gregor Poynton Labour Livingston Gurinder Singh Josan Labour Smethwick Hamish Falconer Labour Lincoln Harpreet Uppal Labour Huddersfield Heidi Alexander Labour Swindon South Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood Helena Dollimore Labour Hastings and Rye Henry Tufnell Labour Mid and South Pembrokeshire Hilary Benn Labour Leeds South Ian Murray Labour Edinburgh South Imogen Walker Labour Hamilton and Clyde Valley Jack Abbott Labour Ipswich Jacob Collier Labour Burton and Uttoxeter Jade Botterill Labour Ossett and Denby Dale Jake Richards Labour Rother Valley James Asser Labour West Ham and Beckton James Frith Labour Bury North James Murray Labour Ealing North James Naish Labour Rushcliffe Janet Daby Labour Lewisham East Jas Athwal Labour Ilford South Jayne Kirkham Labour Truro and Falmouth Jeevun Sandher Labour Loughborough Jeff Smith Labour Manchester Withington Jen Craft Labour Thurrock Jenny Riddell-Carpenter Labour Suffolk Coastal Jess Asato Labour Lowestoft Jess Phillips Labour Birmingham Yardley Jessica Morden Labour Newport East Jessica Toale Labour Bournemouth West Jim Dickson Labour Dartford Jim McMahon Labour Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton Jo Platt Labour Leigh and Atherton Jo Stevens Labour Cardiff East Jo White Labour Bassetlaw Joani Reid Labour East Kilbride and Strathaven Jodie Gosling Labour Nuneaton Joe Morris Labour Hexham Joe Powell Labour Kensington and Bayswater Johanna Baxter Labour Paisley and Renfrewshire South John Grady Labour Glasgow East John Healey Labour Rawmarsh and Conisbrough John Slinger Labour Rugby John Whitby Labour Derbyshire Dales Jon Pearce Labour High Peak Jonathan Davies Labour Mid Derbyshire Jonathan Hinder Labour Pendle and Clitheroe Jonathan Reynolds Labour Stalybridge and Hyde Josh Dean Labour Hertford and Stortford Josh Fenton-Glynn Labour Calder Valley Josh MacAlister Labour Whitehaven and Workington Josh Newbury Labour Cannock Chase Josh Simons Labour Makerfield Julia Buckley Labour Shrewsbury Julie Minns Labour Carlisle Juliet Campbell Labour Broxtowe Justin Madders Labour Ellesmere Port and Bromborough Kanishka Narayan Labour Vale of Glamorgan Karin Smyth Labour Bristol South Karl Turner Labour Kingston upon Hull East Katie White Labour Leeds North West Katrina Murray Labour Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch Keir Starmer Labour Holborn and St Pancras Kenneth Stevenson Labour Airdrie and Shotts Kerry McCarthy Labour Bristol East Kevin Bonavia Labour Stevenage Kevin McKenna Labour Sittingbourne and Sheppey Kim Leadbeater Labour Spen Valley Kirith Entwistle Labour Bolton North East Kirsteen Sullivan Labour Bathgate and Linlithgow Kirsty McNeill Labour Midlothian Laura Kyrke-Smith Labour Aylesbury Lauren Edwards Labour Rochester and Strood Lauren Sullivan Labour Gravesham Laurence Turner Labour Birmingham Northfield Lee Pitcher Labour Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme Leigh Ingham Labour Stafford Lewis Atkinson Labour Sunderland Central Liam Byrne Labour Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North Liam Conlon Labour Beckenham and Penge Lilian Greenwood Labour Nottingham South Lillian Jones Labour Kilmarnock and Loudoun Lisa Nandy Labour Wigan Liz Kendall Labour Leicester West Liz Twist Labour Blaydon and Consett Lloyd Hatton Labour South Dorset Lola McEvoy Labour Darlington Louise Haigh Labour Sheffield Heeley Louise Jones Labour North East Derbyshire Lucy Powell Labour Manchester Central Lucy Rigby Labour Northampton North Luke Akehurst Labour North Durham Luke Charters Labour York Outer Luke Murphy Labour Basingstoke Luke Myer Labour Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Luke Pollard Labour Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Maria Eagle Labour Liverpool Garston Mark Ferguson Labour Gateshead Central and Whickham Mark Hendrick Labour Preston Mark Sewards Labour Leeds South West and Morley Mark Tami Labour Alyn and Deeside Markus Campbell-Savours Labour Penrith and Solway Martin McCluskey Labour Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West Martin Rhodes Labour Glasgow North Mary Creagh Labour Coventry East Matt Bishop Labour Forest of Dean Matt Rodda Labour Reading Central Matt Turmaine Labour Watford Matt Western Labour Warwick and Leamington Matthew Patrick Labour Wirral West Matthew Pennycook Labour Greenwich and Woolwich Maureen Burke Labour Glasgow North East Maya Ellis Labour Ribble Valley Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch Melanie Onn Labour Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes Melanie Ward Labour Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy Miatta Fahnbulleh Labour Peckham Michael Payne Labour Gedling Michael Shanks Labour Rutherglen Michael Wheeler Labour Worsley and Eccles Michelle Scrogham Labour Barrow and Furness Michelle Welsh Labour Sherwood Forest Mike Kane Labour Wythenshawe and Sale East Mike Reader Labour Northampton South Mike Tapp Labour Dover and Deal Natalie Fleet Labour Bolsover Natasha Irons Labour Croydon East Naushabah Khan Labour Gillingham and Rainham Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark Nesil Caliskan Labour Barking Nia Griffith Labour Llanelli Nicholas Dakin Labour Scunthorpe Nick Smith Labour Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney Nick Thomas-Symonds Labour Torfaen Noah Law Labour St Austell and Newquay Olivia Bailey Labour Reading West and Mid Berkshire Pam Cox Labour Colchester Pamela Nash Labour Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke Pat McFadden Labour Wolverhampton South East Patricia Ferguson Labour Glasgow West Patrick Hurley Labour Southport Paul Davies Labour Colne Valley Paul Foster Labour South Ribble Paul Waugh Labour Rochdale Paulette Hamilton Labour Birmingham Erdington Perran Moon Labour Camborne and Redruth Peter Kyle Labour Hove and Portslade Peter Lamb Labour Crawley Peter Prinsley Labour Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket Peter Swallow Labour Bracknell Phil Brickell Labour Bolton West Polly Billington Labour East Thanet Preet Kaur Gill Labour Birmingham Edgbaston Rachel Blake Labour Cities of London and Westminster Rachel Hopkins Labour Luton South and South Bedfordshire Rachel Reeves Labour Leeds West and Pudsey Rachel Taylor Labour North Warwickshire and Bedworth Richard Baker Labour Glenrothes and Mid Fife Rosie Wrighting Labour Kettering Rupa Huq Labour Ealing Central and Acton Rushanara Ali Labour Bethnal Green and Stepney Ruth Cadbury Labour Brentford and Isleworth Ruth Jones Labour Newport West and Islwyn Sadik Al-Hassan Labour North Somerset Sally Jameson Labour Doncaster Central Sam Carling Labour North West Cambridgeshire Sam Rushworth Labour Bishop Auckland Samantha Dixon Labour Chester North and Neston Samantha Niblett Labour South Derbyshire Sarah Champion Labour Rotherham Sarah Coombes Labour West Bromwich Sarah Edwards Labour Tamworth Sarah Jones Labour Croydon West Sarah Owen Labour Luton North Sarah Russell Labour Congleton Sarah Sackman Labour Finchley and Golders Green Sarah Smith Labour Hyndburn Satvir Kaur Labour Southampton Test Scott Arthur Labour Edinburgh South West Sean Woodcock Labour Banbury Seema Malhotra Labour Feltham and Heston Shabana Mahmood Labour Birmingham Ladywood Sharon Hodgson Labour Washington and Gateshead South Shaun Davies Labour Telford Simon Lightwood Labour Wakefield and Rothwell Siobhain McDonagh Labour Mitcham and Morden Sojan Joseph Labour Ashford Sonia Kumar Labour Dudley Stephanie Peacock Labour Barnsley South Stephen Doughty Labour Cardiff South and Penarth Stephen Kinnock Labour Aberafan Maesteg Stephen Morgan Labour Portsmouth South Stephen Timms Labour East Ham Steve Race Labour Exeter Steve Reed Labour Streatham and Croydon North Steve Yemm Labour Mansfield Sureena Brackenridge Labour Wolverhampton North East Taiwo Owatemi Labour Coventry North West Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Labour Slough Tim Roca Labour Macclesfield Toby Perkins Labour Chesterfield Tom Collins Labour Worcester Tom Hayes Labour Bournemouth East Tom Rutland Labour East Worthing and Shoreham Tonia Antoniazzi Labour Gower Tony Vaughan Labour Folkestone and Hythe Torcuil Crichton Labour Na h-Eileanan an Iar Torsten Bell Labour Swansea West Tristan Osborne Labour Chatham and Aylesford Tulip Siddiq Labour Hampstead and Highgate Uma Kumaran Labour Stratford and Bow Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham North Warinder Juss Labour Wolverhampton West Wes Streeting Labour Ilford North Will Stone Labour Swindon North Yuan Yang Labour Earley and Woodley Yvette Cooper Labour Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley Zubir Ahmed Labour Glasgow South West Kate Dearden Labour Halifax Keir Mather Labour Selby

MPs who voted against the Welfare Bill

Sorcha Eastwood Alliance Lagan Valley Alan Mak Conservative Havant Alberto Costa Conservative South Leicestershire Alex Burghart Conservative Brentwood and Ongar Alicia Kearns Conservative Rutland and Stamford Alison Griffiths Conservative Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Andrew Bowie Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Griffith Conservative Arundel and South Downs Andrew Murrison Conservative South West Wiltshire Andrew Rosindell Conservative Romford Andrew Snowden Conservative Fylde Aphra Brandreth Conservative Chester South and Eddisbury Ashley Fox Conservative Bridgwater Ben Obese-Jecty Conservative Huntingdon Ben Spencer Conservative Runnymede and Weybridge Bernard Jenkin Conservative Harwich and North Essex Blake Stephenson Conservative Mid Bedfordshire Bob Blackman Conservative Harrow East Bradley Thomas Conservative Bromsgrove Caroline Dinenage Conservative Gosport Caroline Johnson Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham Charlie Dewhirst Conservative Bridlington and The Wolds Christopher Chope Conservative Christchurch Claire Coutinho Conservative East Surrey Damian Hinds Conservative East Hampshire Danny Kruger Conservative East Wiltshire David Mundell Conservative Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale David Reed Conservative Exmouth and Exeter East Desmond Swayne Conservative New Forest West Edward Argar Conservative Melton and Syston Edward Leigh Conservative Gainsborough Esther McVey Conservative Tatton Gagan Mohindra Conservative South West Hertfordshire Gareth Bacon Conservative Orpington Gareth Davies Conservative Grantham and Bourne Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Conservative North Cotswolds Geoffrey Cox Conservative Torridge and Tavistock Graham Stuart Conservative Beverley and Holderness Greg Smith Conservative Mid Buckinghamshire Harriett Baldwin Conservative West Worcestershire Helen Grant Conservative Maidstone and Malling Helen Whately Conservative Faversham and Mid Kent Iain Duncan Smith Conservative Chingford and Woodford Green Jack Rankin Conservative Windsor James Cartlidge Conservative South Suffolk James Cleverly Conservative Braintree James Wild Conservative North West Norfolk Jeremy Wright Conservative Kenilworth and Southam Jerome Mayhew Conservative Broadland and Fakenham Jesse Norman Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire Joe Robertson Conservative Isle of Wight East John Cooper Conservative Dumfries and Galloway John Glen Conservative Salisbury John Hayes Conservative South Holland and The Deepings John Lamont Conservative Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Julia Lopez Conservative Hornchurch and Upminster Julian Lewis Conservative New Forest East Julian Smith Conservative Skipton and Ripon Katie Lam Conservative Weald of Kent Kemi Badenoch Conservative North West Essex Kevin Hollinrake Conservative Thirsk and Malton Kieran Mullan Conservative Bexhill and Battle Kit Malthouse Conservative North West Hampshire Laura Trott Conservative Sevenoaks Lewis Cocking Conservative Broxbourne Louie French Conservative Old Bexley and Sidcup Luke Evans Conservative Hinckley and Bosworth Mark Francois Conservative Rayleigh and Wickford Mark Garnier Conservative Wyre Forest Martin Vickers Conservative Brigg and Immingham Matt Vickers Conservative Stockton West Mel Stride Conservative Central Devon Mike Wood Conservative Kingswinford and South Staffordshire Mims Davies Conservative East Grinstead and Uckfield Neil Hudson Conservative Epping Forest Neil O’Brien Conservative Harborough, Oadby and Wigston Neil Shastri-Hurst Conservative Solihull West and Shirley Nick Timothy Conservative West Suffolk Nigel Huddleston Conservative Droitwich and Evesham Oliver Dowden Conservative Hertsmere Paul Holmes Conservative Hamble Valley Peter Bedford Conservative Mid Leicestershire Peter Fortune Conservative Bromley and Biggin Hill Priti Patel Conservative Witham Rebecca Harris Conservative Castle Point Rebecca Paul Conservative Reigate Rebecca Smith Conservative South West Devon Richard Fuller Conservative North Bedfordshire Richard Holden Conservative Basildon and Billericay Rishi Sunak Conservative Richmond and Northallerton Robbie Moore Conservative Keighley and Ilkley Robert Jenrick Conservative Newark Saqib Bhatti Conservative Meriden and Solihull East Sarah Bool Conservative South Northamptonshire Shivani Raja Conservative Leicester East Simon Hoare Conservative North Dorset Steve Barclay Conservative North East Cambridgeshire Stuart Anderson Conservative South Shropshire Suella Braverman Conservative Fareham and Waterlooville Tom Tugendhat Conservative Tonbridge Wendy Morton Conservative Aldridge-Brownhills Carla Lockhart Democratic Unionist Party Upper Bann Gregory Campbell Democratic Unionist Party East Londonderry Jim Shannon Democratic Unionist Party Strangford Sammy Wilson Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim Adrian Ramsay Green Party Waveney Valley Carla Denyer Green Party Bristol Central Ellie Chowns Green Party North Herefordshire Siân Berry Green Party Brighton Pavilion Adnan Hussain Independent Blackburn Alex Easton Independent North Down Apsana Begum Independent Poplar and Limehouse Ayoub Khan Independent Birmingham Perry Barr Iqbal Mohamed Independent Dewsbury and Batley Jeremy Corbyn Independent Islington North John McDonnell Independent Hayes and Harlington Patrick Spencer Independent Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Rosie Duffield Independent Canterbury Rupert Lowe Independent Great Yarmouth Shockat Adam Independent Leicester South Zarah Sultana Independent Coventry South Abtisam Mohamed Labour Sheffield Central Andy McDonald Labour Middlesbrough and Thornaby East Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Clapham and Brixton Hill Brian Leishman Labour Alloa and Grangemouth Cat Eccles Labour Stourbridge Cat Smith Labour Lancaster and Wyre Chris Hinchliff Labour North East Hertfordshire Chris Webb Labour Blackpool South Clive Efford Labour Eltham and Chislehurst Clive Lewis Labour Norwich South Derek Twigg Labour Widnes and Halewood Diane Abbott Labour Hackney North and Stoke Newington Emma Lewell Labour South Shields Euan Stainbank Labour Falkirk Graham Stringer Labour Blackley and Middleton South Grahame Morris Labour Easington Ian Byrne Labour Liverpool West Derby Ian Lavery Labour Blyth and Ashington Imran Hussain Labour Bradford East Irene Campbell Labour North Ayrshire and Arran Jon Trickett Labour Normanton and Hemsworth Kate Osamor Labour Edmonton and Winchmore Hill Kate Osborne Labour Jarrow and Gateshead East Kim Johnson Labour Liverpool Riverside Lee Barron Labour Corby and East Northamptonshire Lizzi Collinge Labour Morecambe and Lunesdale Lorraine Beavers Labour Blackpool North and Fleetwood Margaret Mullane Labour Dagenham and Rainham Marie Rimmer Labour St Helens South and Whiston Marie Tidball Labour Penistone and Stocksbridge Marsha De Cordova Labour Battersea Mary Glindon Labour Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend Mary Kelly Foy Labour City of Durham Nadia Whittome Labour Nottingham East Navendu Mishra Labour Stockport Neil Duncan-Jordan Labour Poole Olivia Blake Labour Sheffield Hallam Paula Barker Labour Liverpool Wavertree Peter Dowd Labour Bootle Rachael Maskell Labour York Central Rebecca Long Bailey Labour Salford Richard Burgon Labour Leeds East Richard Quigley Labour Isle of Wight West Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Tooting Simon Opher Labour Stroud Stella Creasy Labour Walthamstow Steve Witherden Labour Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr Terry Jermy Labour South West Norfolk Tracy Gilbert Labour Edinburgh North and Leith Adam Dance Liberal Democrat Yeovil Al Pinkerton Liberal Democrat Surrey Heath Alex Brewer Liberal Democrat North East Hampshire Alison Bennett Liberal Democrat Mid Sussex Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland Andrew George Liberal Democrat St Ives Angus MacDonald Liberal Democrat Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire Anna Sabine Liberal Democrat Frome and East Somerset Ben Maguire Liberal Democrat North Cornwall Bobby Dean Liberal Democrat Carshalton and Wallington Brian Mathew Liberal Democrat Melksham and Devizes Calum Miller Liberal Democrat Bicester and Woodstock Cameron Thomas Liberal Democrat Tewkesbury Caroline Voaden Liberal Democrat South Devon Charlie Maynard Liberal Democrat Witney Charlotte Cane Liberal Democrat Ely and East Cambridgeshire Chris Coghlan Liberal Democrat Dorking and Horley Claire Young Liberal Democrat Thornbury and Yate Clive Jones Liberal Democrat Wokingham Daisy Cooper Liberal Democrat St Albans Danny Chambers Liberal Democrat Winchester David Chadwick Liberal Democrat Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe Ed Davey Liberal Democrat Kingston and Surbiton Edward Morello Liberal Democrat West Dorset Freddie van Mierlo Liberal Democrat Henley and Thame Gideon Amos Liberal Democrat Taunton and Wellington Helen Maguire Liberal Democrat Epsom and Ewell Helen Morgan Liberal Democrat North Shropshire Ian Roome Liberal Democrat North Devon Ian Sollom Liberal Democrat St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire James MacCleary Liberal Democrat Lewes Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Jess Brown-Fuller Liberal Democrat Chichester John Milne Liberal Democrat Horsham Josh Babarinde Liberal Democrat Eastbourne Joshua Reynolds Liberal Democrat Maidenhead Layla Moran Liberal Democrat Oxford West and Abingdon Lee Dillon Liberal Democrat Newbury Lisa Smart Liberal Democrat Hazel Grove Liz Jarvis Liberal Democrat Eastleigh Luke Taylor Liberal Democrat Sutton and Cheam Manuela Perteghella Liberal Democrat Stratford-on-Avon Marie Goldman Liberal Democrat Chelmsford Martin Wrigley Liberal Democrat Newton Abbot Max Wilkinson Liberal Democrat Cheltenham Mike Martin Liberal Democrat Tunbridge Wells Monica Harding Liberal Democrat Esher and Walton Munira Wilson Liberal Democrat Twickenham Olly Glover Liberal Democrat Didcot and Wantage Paul Kohler Liberal Democrat Wimbledon Pippa Heylings Liberal Democrat South Cambridgeshire Rachel Gilmour Liberal Democrat Tiverton and Minehead Roz Savage Liberal Democrat South Cotswolds Sarah Dyke Liberal Democrat Glastonbury and Somerton Sarah Gibson Liberal Democrat Chippenham Sarah Green Liberal Democrat Chesham and Amersham Sarah Olney Liberal Democrat Richmond Park Steff Aquarone Liberal Democrat North Norfolk Steve Darling Liberal Democrat Torbay Susan Murray Liberal Democrat Mid Dunbartonshire Tessa Munt Liberal Democrat Wells and Mendip Hills Tim Farron Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale Tom Gordon Liberal Democrat Harrogate and Knaresborough Tom Morrison Liberal Democrat Cheadle Victoria Collins Liberal Democrat Harpenden and Berkhamsted Vikki Slade Liberal Democrat Mid Dorset and North Poole Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat Bath Will Forster Liberal Democrat Woking Zöe Franklin Liberal Democrat Guildford Ann Davies Plaid Cymru Caerfyrddin Ben Lake Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Preseli Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd Llinos Medi Plaid Cymru Ynys Môn James McMurdock Reform UK South Basildon and East Thurrock Nigel Farage Reform UK Clacton Richard Tice Reform UK Boston and Skegness Sarah Pochin Reform UK Runcorn and Helsby Brendan O’Hara Scottish National Party Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber Chris Law Scottish National Party Dundee Central Dave Doogan Scottish National Party Angus and Perthshire Glens Graham Leadbitter Scottish National Party Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey Kirsty Blackman Scottish National Party Aberdeen North Pete Wishart Scottish National Party Perth and Kinross-shire Seamus Logan Scottish National Party Aberdeenshire North and Moray East Stephen Flynn Scottish National Party Aberdeen South Stephen Gethins Scottish National Party Arbroath and Broughty Ferry Claire Hanna Social Democratic & Labour Party Belfast South and Mid Down Colum Eastwood Social Democratic & Labour Party Foyle Jim Allister Traditional Unionist Voice North Antrim Robin Swann Ulster Unionist Party South Antrim Gregory Stafford Conservative Farnham and Bordon Harriet Cross Conservative Gordon and Buchan

MPs who did not vote on the Welfare Bill

Alec Shelbrooke Conservative Wetherby and Easingwold Andrew Mitchell Conservative Sutton Coldfield Chris Philp Conservative Croydon South David Davis Conservative Goole and Pocklington David Simmonds Conservative Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner Gavin Williamson Conservative Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge George Freeman Conservative Mid Norfolk Jeremy Hunt Conservative Godalming and Ash John Whittingdale Conservative Maldon Joy Morrissey Conservative Beaconsfield Karen Bradley Conservative Staffordshire Moorlands Lincoln Jopp Conservative Spelthorne Mark Pritchard Conservative The Wrekin Roger Gale Conservative Herne Bay and Sandwich Stuart Andrew Conservative Daventry Victoria Atkins Conservative Louth and Horncastle Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party Belfast East Caroline Nokes Deputy Speaker Romsey and Southampton North Judith Cummins Deputy Speaker Bradford South Nusrat Ghani Deputy Speaker Sussex Weald Afzal Khan Labour Manchester Rusholme Al Carns Labour Birmingham Selly Oak Alex Sobel Labour Leeds Central and Headingley Alison McGovern Labour Birkenhead Allison Gardner Labour Stoke-on-Trent South Barry Gardiner Labour Brent West Charlotte Nichols Labour Warrington North Chris Bloore Labour Redditch Chris Evans Labour Caerphilly Dan Carden Labour Liverpool Walton Dawn Butler Labour Brent East Jonathan Brash Labour Hartlepool Linsey Farnsworth Labour Amber Valley Mohammad Yasin Labour Bedford Naz Shah Labour Bradford West Sarah Hall Labour Warrington South Tahir Ali Labour Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley Valerie Vaz Labour Walsall and Bloxwich Yasmin Qureshi Labour Bolton South and Walkden Christine Jardine Liberal Democrat Edinburgh West Richard Foord Liberal Democrat Honiton and Sidmouth Lee Anderson Reform UK Ashfield Cathal Mallaghan Sinn Féin Mid Ulster Chris Hazzard Sinn Féin South Down Dáire Hughes Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh John Finucane Sinn Féin Belfast North Órfhlaith Begley Sinn Féin West Tyrone Pat Cullen Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone Paul Maskey Sinn Féin Belfast West Lindsay Hoyle Speaker Chorley

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons