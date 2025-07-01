Welfare Bill: How every MP voted on the disability benefit cuts

The government suffered it’s biggest backbench rebellion in the House of Commons this evening as MPs voted on the second reading of the Welfare Bill. MPs voted 335 to 261 in favour of the Bill, but 49 Labour MPs broke the government whip to vote against it.

This is despite government ministers making significant concessions to backbench MPs around the Bill. Ultimately, the legislation put before the Commons. Initially, the government had intended to use the Welfare Bill to make £5bn of savings through reducing disability benefit payments.

However, during the debate on the Bill, the government deleted an entire clause of it to remove the planned immediate changes to Personal Independence Payments (PIP), where the bulk of the savings were intended to come from. It is not clear how much the government believes will now be saved with that clause removed.

Estimates on the impact of the Bill as it was initially drafted suggested that as many as 250,000 people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the changes.

As a result of the Bill passing its second reading, it will now continue its journey through parliament, with more votes expected in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Only Labour MPs and three independent independent MPs voted for the Bill.

49 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the second reading of the Welfare Bill.

MPs who voted for the Welfare Bill

Andrew GwynneIndependentGorton and Denton
Dan NorrisIndependentNorth East Somerset and Hanham
Oliver RyanIndependentBurnley
Abena Oppong-AsareLabourErith and Thamesmead
Adam JogeeLabourNewcastle-under-Lyme
Adam ThompsonLabourErewash
Alan CampbellLabourTynemouth
Alan GemmellLabourCentral Ayrshire
Alan StricklandLabourNewton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
Alex BakerLabourAldershot
Alex BallingerLabourHalesowen
Alex Barros-CurtisLabourCardiff West
Alex Davies-JonesLabourPontypridd
Alex MayerLabourDunstable and Leighton Buzzard
Alex McIntyreLabourGloucester
Alex NorrisLabourNottingham North and Kimberley
Alice MacdonaldLabourNorwich North
Alison HumeLabourScarborough and Whitby
Alison TaylorLabourPaisley and Renfrewshire North
Alistair StrathernLabourHitchin
Amanda HackLabourNorth West Leicestershire
Amanda MartinLabourPortsmouth North
Andrew CooperLabourMid Cheshire
Andrew LewinLabourWelwyn Hatfield
Andrew PakesLabourPeterborough
Andrew RangerLabourWrexham
Andrew WesternLabourStretford and Urmston
Andy MacNaeLabourRossendale and Darwen
Andy SlaughterLabourHammersmith and Chiswick
Angela EagleLabourWallasey
Angela RaynerLabourAshton-under-Lyne
Anna DixonLabourShipley
Anna GelderdLabourSouth East Cornwall
Anna McMorrinLabourCardiff North
Anna TurleyLabourRedcar
Anneliese DoddsLabourOxford East
Anneliese MidgleyLabourKnowsley
Antonia BanceLabourTipton and Wednesbury
Ashley DaltonLabourWest Lancashire
Baggy ShankerLabourDerby South
Bambos CharalambousLabourSouthgate and Wood Green
Bayo AlabaLabourSouthend East and Rochford
Beccy CooperLabourWorthing West
Becky GittinsLabourClwyd East
Ben ColemanLabourChelsea and Fulham
Ben GoldsboroughLabourSouth Norfolk
Bill EstersonLabourSefton Central
Blair McDougallLabourEast Renfrewshire
Bridget PhillipsonLabourHoughton and Sunderland South
Callum AndersonLabourBuckingham and Bletchley
Calvin BaileyLabourLeyton and Wanstead
Carolyn HarrisLabourNeath and Swansea East
Catherine AtkinsonLabourDerby North
Catherine FookesLabourMonmouthshire
Catherine McKinnellLabourNewcastle upon Tyne North
Catherine WestLabourHornsey and Friern Barnet
Chi OnwurahLabourNewcastle upon Tyne Central and West
Chris BryantLabourRhondda and Ogmore
Chris CurtisLabourMilton Keynes North
Chris ElmoreLabourBridgend
Chris KaneLabourStirling and Strathallan
Chris McDonaldLabourStockton North
Chris MurrayLabourEdinburgh East and Musselburgh
Chris VinceLabourHarlow
Chris WardLabourBrighton Kemptown and Peacehaven
Christian WakefordLabourBury South
Claire HazelgroveLabourFilton and Bradley Stoke
Claire HughesLabourBangor Aberconwy
Clive BettsLabourSheffield South East
Connor NaismithLabourCrewe and Nantwich
Connor RandLabourAltrincham and Sale West
Damien EganLabourBristol North East
Dan AldridgeLabourWeston-super-Mare
Dan JarvisLabourBarnsley North
Dan TomlinsonLabourChipping Barnet
Daniel FrancisLabourBexleyheath and Crayford
Daniel ZeichnerLabourCambridge
Danny BealesLabourUxbridge and South Ruislip
Darren JonesLabourBristol North West
Darren PaffeyLabourSouthampton Itchen
Dave RobertsonLabourLichfield
David BainesLabourSt Helens North
David Burton-SampsonLabourSouthend West and Leigh
David LammyLabourTottenham
David Pinto-DuschinskyLabourHendon
David SmithLabourNorth Northumberland
David TaylorLabourHemel Hempstead
David WilliamsLabourStoke-on-Trent North
Debbie AbrahamsLabourOldham East and Saddleworth
Deirdre CostiganLabourEaling Southall
Diana JohnsonLabourKingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
Douglas AlexanderLabourLothian East
Douglas McAllisterLabourWest Dunbartonshire
Ed MilibandLabourDoncaster North
Elaine StewartLabourAyr, Carrick and Cumnock
Ellie ReevesLabourLewisham West and East Dulwich
Elsie BlundellLabourHeywood and Middleton North
Emily DarlingtonLabourMilton Keynes Central
Emily ThornberryLabourIslington South and Finsbury
Emma FoodyLabourCramlington and Killingworth
Emma HardyLabourKingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
Emma ReynoldsLabourWycombe
Fabian HamiltonLabourLeeds North East
Feryal ClarkLabourEnfield North
Fleur AndersonLabourPutney
Florence EshalomiLabourVauxhall and Camberwell Green
Frank McNallyLabourCoatbridge and Bellshill
Fred ThomasLabourPlymouth Moor View
Gareth SnellLabourStoke-on-Trent Central
Gareth ThomasLabourHarrow West
Gen KitchenLabourWellingborough and Rushden
Georgia GouldLabourQueen’s Park and Maida Vale
Gerald JonesLabourMerthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
Gill FurnissLabourSheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
Gill GermanLabourClwyd North
Gordon McKeeLabourGlasgow South
Graeme DownieLabourDunfermline and Dollar
Gregor PoyntonLabourLivingston
Gurinder Singh JosanLabourSmethwick
Hamish FalconerLabourLincoln
Harpreet UppalLabourHuddersfield
Heidi AlexanderLabourSwindon South
Helen HayesLabourDulwich and West Norwood
Helena DollimoreLabourHastings and Rye
Henry TufnellLabourMid and South Pembrokeshire
Hilary BennLabourLeeds South
Ian MurrayLabourEdinburgh South
Imogen WalkerLabourHamilton and Clyde Valley
Jack AbbottLabourIpswich
Jacob CollierLabourBurton and Uttoxeter
Jade BotterillLabourOssett and Denby Dale
Jake RichardsLabourRother Valley
James AsserLabourWest Ham and Beckton
James FrithLabourBury North
James MurrayLabourEaling North
James NaishLabourRushcliffe
Janet DabyLabourLewisham East
Jas AthwalLabourIlford South
Jayne KirkhamLabourTruro and Falmouth
Jeevun SandherLabourLoughborough
Jeff SmithLabourManchester Withington
Jen CraftLabourThurrock
Jenny Riddell-CarpenterLabourSuffolk Coastal
Jess AsatoLabourLowestoft
Jess PhillipsLabourBirmingham Yardley
Jessica MordenLabourNewport East
Jessica ToaleLabourBournemouth West
Jim DicksonLabourDartford
Jim McMahonLabourOldham West, Chadderton and Royton
Jo PlattLabourLeigh and Atherton
Jo StevensLabourCardiff East
Jo WhiteLabourBassetlaw
Joani ReidLabourEast Kilbride and Strathaven
Jodie GoslingLabourNuneaton
Joe MorrisLabourHexham
Joe PowellLabourKensington and Bayswater
Johanna BaxterLabourPaisley and Renfrewshire South
John GradyLabourGlasgow East
John HealeyLabourRawmarsh and Conisbrough
John SlingerLabourRugby
John WhitbyLabourDerbyshire Dales
Jon PearceLabourHigh Peak
Jonathan DaviesLabourMid Derbyshire
Jonathan HinderLabourPendle and Clitheroe
Jonathan ReynoldsLabourStalybridge and Hyde
Josh DeanLabourHertford and Stortford
Josh Fenton-GlynnLabourCalder Valley
Josh MacAlisterLabourWhitehaven and Workington
Josh NewburyLabourCannock Chase
Josh SimonsLabourMakerfield
Julia BuckleyLabourShrewsbury
Julie MinnsLabourCarlisle
Juliet CampbellLabourBroxtowe
Justin MaddersLabourEllesmere Port and Bromborough
Kanishka NarayanLabourVale of Glamorgan
Karin SmythLabourBristol South
Karl TurnerLabourKingston upon Hull East
Katie WhiteLabourLeeds North West
Katrina MurrayLabourCumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
Keir StarmerLabourHolborn and St Pancras
Kenneth StevensonLabourAirdrie and Shotts
Kerry McCarthyLabourBristol East
Kevin BonaviaLabourStevenage
Kevin McKennaLabourSittingbourne and Sheppey
Kim LeadbeaterLabourSpen Valley
Kirith EntwistleLabourBolton North East
Kirsteen SullivanLabourBathgate and Linlithgow
Kirsty McNeillLabourMidlothian
Laura Kyrke-SmithLabourAylesbury
Lauren EdwardsLabourRochester and Strood
Lauren SullivanLabourGravesham
Laurence TurnerLabourBirmingham Northfield
Lee PitcherLabourDoncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
Leigh InghamLabourStafford
Lewis AtkinsonLabourSunderland Central
Liam ByrneLabourBirmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
Liam ConlonLabourBeckenham and Penge
Lilian GreenwoodLabourNottingham South
Lillian JonesLabourKilmarnock and Loudoun
Lisa NandyLabourWigan
Liz KendallLabourLeicester West
Liz TwistLabourBlaydon and Consett
Lloyd HattonLabourSouth Dorset
Lola McEvoyLabourDarlington
Louise HaighLabourSheffield Heeley
Louise JonesLabourNorth East Derbyshire
Lucy PowellLabourManchester Central
Lucy RigbyLabourNorthampton North
Luke AkehurstLabourNorth Durham
Luke ChartersLabourYork Outer
Luke MurphyLabourBasingstoke
Luke MyerLabourMiddlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Luke PollardLabourPlymouth Sutton and Devonport
Maria EagleLabourLiverpool Garston
Mark FergusonLabourGateshead Central and Whickham
Mark HendrickLabourPreston
Mark SewardsLabourLeeds South West and Morley
Mark TamiLabourAlyn and Deeside
Markus Campbell-SavoursLabourPenrith and Solway
Martin McCluskeyLabourInverclyde and Renfrewshire West
Martin RhodesLabourGlasgow North
Mary CreaghLabourCoventry East
Matt BishopLabourForest of Dean
Matt RoddaLabourReading Central
Matt TurmaineLabourWatford
Matt WesternLabourWarwick and Leamington
Matthew PatrickLabourWirral West
Matthew PennycookLabourGreenwich and Woolwich
Maureen BurkeLabourGlasgow North East
Maya EllisLabourRibble Valley
Meg HillierLabourHackney South and Shoreditch
Melanie OnnLabourGreat Grimsby and Cleethorpes
Melanie WardLabourCowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
Miatta FahnbullehLabourPeckham
Michael PayneLabourGedling
Michael ShanksLabourRutherglen
Michael WheelerLabourWorsley and Eccles
Michelle ScroghamLabourBarrow and Furness
Michelle WelshLabourSherwood Forest
Mike KaneLabourWythenshawe and Sale East
Mike ReaderLabourNorthampton South
Mike TappLabourDover and Deal
Natalie FleetLabourBolsover
Natasha IronsLabourCroydon East
Naushabah KhanLabourGillingham and Rainham
Neil CoyleLabourBermondsey and Old Southwark
Nesil CaliskanLabourBarking
Nia GriffithLabourLlanelli
Nicholas DakinLabourScunthorpe
Nick SmithLabourBlaenau Gwent and Rhymney
Nick Thomas-SymondsLabourTorfaen
Noah LawLabourSt Austell and Newquay
Olivia BaileyLabourReading West and Mid Berkshire
Pam CoxLabourColchester
Pamela NashLabourMotherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
Pat McFaddenLabourWolverhampton South East
Patricia FergusonLabourGlasgow West
Patrick HurleyLabourSouthport
Paul DaviesLabourColne Valley
Paul FosterLabourSouth Ribble
Paul WaughLabourRochdale
Paulette HamiltonLabourBirmingham Erdington
Perran MoonLabourCamborne and Redruth
Peter KyleLabourHove and Portslade
Peter LambLabourCrawley
Peter PrinsleyLabourBury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
Peter SwallowLabourBracknell
Phil BrickellLabourBolton West
Polly BillingtonLabourEast Thanet
Preet Kaur GillLabourBirmingham Edgbaston
Rachel BlakeLabourCities of London and Westminster
Rachel HopkinsLabourLuton South and South Bedfordshire
Rachel ReevesLabourLeeds West and Pudsey
Rachel TaylorLabourNorth Warwickshire and Bedworth
Richard BakerLabourGlenrothes and Mid Fife
Rosie WrightingLabourKettering
Rupa HuqLabourEaling Central and Acton
Rushanara AliLabourBethnal Green and Stepney
Ruth CadburyLabourBrentford and Isleworth
Ruth JonesLabourNewport West and Islwyn
Sadik Al-HassanLabourNorth Somerset
Sally JamesonLabourDoncaster Central
Sam CarlingLabourNorth West Cambridgeshire
Sam RushworthLabourBishop Auckland
Samantha DixonLabourChester North and Neston
Samantha NiblettLabourSouth Derbyshire
Sarah ChampionLabourRotherham
Sarah CoombesLabourWest Bromwich
Sarah EdwardsLabourTamworth
Sarah JonesLabourCroydon West
Sarah OwenLabourLuton North
Sarah RussellLabourCongleton
Sarah SackmanLabourFinchley and Golders Green
Sarah SmithLabourHyndburn
Satvir KaurLabourSouthampton Test
Scott ArthurLabourEdinburgh South West
Sean WoodcockLabourBanbury
Seema MalhotraLabourFeltham and Heston
Shabana MahmoodLabourBirmingham Ladywood
Sharon HodgsonLabourWashington and Gateshead South
Shaun DaviesLabourTelford
Simon LightwoodLabourWakefield and Rothwell
Siobhain McDonaghLabourMitcham and Morden
Sojan JosephLabourAshford
Sonia KumarLabourDudley
Stephanie PeacockLabourBarnsley South
Stephen DoughtyLabourCardiff South and Penarth
Stephen KinnockLabourAberafan Maesteg
Stephen MorganLabourPortsmouth South
Stephen TimmsLabourEast Ham
Steve RaceLabourExeter
Steve ReedLabourStreatham and Croydon North
Steve YemmLabourMansfield
Sureena BrackenridgeLabourWolverhampton North East
Taiwo OwatemiLabourCoventry North West
Tanmanjeet Singh DhesiLabourSlough
Tim RocaLabourMacclesfield
Toby PerkinsLabourChesterfield
Tom CollinsLabourWorcester
Tom HayesLabourBournemouth East
Tom RutlandLabourEast Worthing and Shoreham
Tonia AntoniazziLabourGower
Tony VaughanLabourFolkestone and Hythe
Torcuil CrichtonLabourNa h-Eileanan an Iar
Torsten BellLabourSwansea West
Tristan OsborneLabourChatham and Aylesford
Tulip SiddiqLabourHampstead and Highgate
Uma KumaranLabourStratford and Bow
Vicky FoxcroftLabourLewisham North
Warinder JussLabourWolverhampton West
Wes StreetingLabourIlford North
Will StoneLabourSwindon North
Yuan YangLabourEarley and Woodley
Yvette CooperLabourPontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
Zubir AhmedLabourGlasgow South West
Kate DeardenLabourHalifax
Keir MatherLabourSelby

MPs who voted against the Welfare Bill

Sorcha EastwoodAllianceLagan Valley
Alan MakConservativeHavant
Alberto CostaConservativeSouth Leicestershire
Alex BurghartConservativeBrentwood and Ongar
Alicia KearnsConservativeRutland and Stamford
Alison GriffithsConservativeBognor Regis and Littlehampton
Andrew BowieConservativeWest Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Andrew GriffithConservativeArundel and South Downs
Andrew MurrisonConservativeSouth West Wiltshire
Andrew RosindellConservativeRomford
Andrew SnowdenConservativeFylde
Aphra BrandrethConservativeChester South and Eddisbury
Ashley FoxConservativeBridgwater
Ben Obese-JectyConservativeHuntingdon
Ben SpencerConservativeRunnymede and Weybridge
Bernard JenkinConservativeHarwich and North Essex
Blake StephensonConservativeMid Bedfordshire
Bob BlackmanConservativeHarrow East
Bradley ThomasConservativeBromsgrove
Caroline DinenageConservativeGosport
Caroline JohnsonConservativeSleaford and North Hykeham
Charlie DewhirstConservativeBridlington and The Wolds
Christopher ChopeConservativeChristchurch
Claire CoutinhoConservativeEast Surrey
Damian HindsConservativeEast Hampshire
Danny KrugerConservativeEast Wiltshire
David MundellConservativeDumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
David ReedConservativeExmouth and Exeter East
Desmond SwayneConservativeNew Forest West
Edward ArgarConservativeMelton and Syston
Edward LeighConservativeGainsborough
Esther McVeyConservativeTatton
Gagan MohindraConservativeSouth West Hertfordshire
Gareth BaconConservativeOrpington
Gareth DaviesConservativeGrantham and Bourne
Geoffrey Clifton-BrownConservativeNorth Cotswolds
Geoffrey CoxConservativeTorridge and Tavistock
Graham StuartConservativeBeverley and Holderness
Greg SmithConservativeMid Buckinghamshire
Harriett BaldwinConservativeWest Worcestershire
Helen GrantConservativeMaidstone and Malling
Helen WhatelyConservativeFaversham and Mid Kent
Iain Duncan SmithConservativeChingford and Woodford Green
Jack RankinConservativeWindsor
James CartlidgeConservativeSouth Suffolk
James CleverlyConservativeBraintree
James WildConservativeNorth West Norfolk
Jeremy WrightConservativeKenilworth and Southam
Jerome MayhewConservativeBroadland and Fakenham
Jesse NormanConservativeHereford and South Herefordshire
Joe RobertsonConservativeIsle of Wight East
John CooperConservativeDumfries and Galloway
John GlenConservativeSalisbury
John HayesConservativeSouth Holland and The Deepings
John LamontConservativeBerwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
Julia LopezConservativeHornchurch and Upminster
Julian LewisConservativeNew Forest East
Julian SmithConservativeSkipton and Ripon
Katie LamConservativeWeald of Kent
Kemi BadenochConservativeNorth West Essex
Kevin HollinrakeConservativeThirsk and Malton
Kieran MullanConservativeBexhill and Battle
Kit MalthouseConservativeNorth West Hampshire
Laura TrottConservativeSevenoaks
Lewis CockingConservativeBroxbourne
Louie FrenchConservativeOld Bexley and Sidcup
Luke EvansConservativeHinckley and Bosworth
Mark FrancoisConservativeRayleigh and Wickford
Mark GarnierConservativeWyre Forest
Martin VickersConservativeBrigg and Immingham
Matt VickersConservativeStockton West
Mel StrideConservativeCentral Devon
Mike WoodConservativeKingswinford and South Staffordshire
Mims DaviesConservativeEast Grinstead and Uckfield
Neil HudsonConservativeEpping Forest
Neil O’BrienConservativeHarborough, Oadby and Wigston
Neil Shastri-HurstConservativeSolihull West and Shirley
Nick TimothyConservativeWest Suffolk
Nigel HuddlestonConservativeDroitwich and Evesham
Oliver DowdenConservativeHertsmere
Paul HolmesConservativeHamble Valley
Peter BedfordConservativeMid Leicestershire
Peter FortuneConservativeBromley and Biggin Hill
Priti PatelConservativeWitham
Rebecca HarrisConservativeCastle Point
Rebecca PaulConservativeReigate
Rebecca SmithConservativeSouth West Devon
Richard FullerConservativeNorth Bedfordshire
Richard HoldenConservativeBasildon and Billericay
Rishi SunakConservativeRichmond and Northallerton
Robbie MooreConservativeKeighley and Ilkley
Robert JenrickConservativeNewark
Saqib BhattiConservativeMeriden and Solihull East
Sarah BoolConservativeSouth Northamptonshire
Shivani RajaConservativeLeicester East
Simon HoareConservativeNorth Dorset
Steve BarclayConservativeNorth East Cambridgeshire
Stuart AndersonConservativeSouth Shropshire
Suella BravermanConservativeFareham and Waterlooville
Tom TugendhatConservativeTonbridge
Wendy MortonConservativeAldridge-Brownhills
Carla LockhartDemocratic Unionist PartyUpper Bann
Gregory CampbellDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Londonderry
Jim ShannonDemocratic Unionist PartyStrangford
Sammy WilsonDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Antrim
Adrian RamsayGreen PartyWaveney Valley
Carla DenyerGreen PartyBristol Central
Ellie ChownsGreen PartyNorth Herefordshire
Siân BerryGreen PartyBrighton Pavilion
Adnan HussainIndependentBlackburn
Alex EastonIndependentNorth Down
Apsana BegumIndependentPoplar and Limehouse
Ayoub KhanIndependentBirmingham Perry Barr
Iqbal MohamedIndependentDewsbury and Batley
Jeremy CorbynIndependentIslington North
John McDonnellIndependentHayes and Harlington
Patrick SpencerIndependentCentral Suffolk and North Ipswich
Rosie DuffieldIndependentCanterbury
Rupert LoweIndependentGreat Yarmouth
Shockat AdamIndependentLeicester South
Zarah SultanaIndependentCoventry South
Abtisam MohamedLabourSheffield Central
Andy McDonaldLabourMiddlesbrough and Thornaby East
Bell Ribeiro-AddyLabourClapham and Brixton Hill
Brian LeishmanLabourAlloa and Grangemouth
Cat EcclesLabourStourbridge
Cat SmithLabourLancaster and Wyre
Chris HinchliffLabourNorth East Hertfordshire
Chris WebbLabourBlackpool South
Clive EffordLabourEltham and Chislehurst
Clive LewisLabourNorwich South
Derek TwiggLabourWidnes and Halewood
Diane AbbottLabourHackney North and Stoke Newington
Emma LewellLabourSouth Shields
Euan StainbankLabourFalkirk
Graham StringerLabourBlackley and Middleton South
Grahame MorrisLabourEasington
Ian ByrneLabourLiverpool West Derby
Ian LaveryLabourBlyth and Ashington
Imran HussainLabourBradford East
Irene CampbellLabourNorth Ayrshire and Arran
Jon TrickettLabourNormanton and Hemsworth
Kate OsamorLabourEdmonton and Winchmore Hill
Kate OsborneLabourJarrow and Gateshead East
Kim JohnsonLabourLiverpool Riverside
Lee BarronLabourCorby and East Northamptonshire
Lizzi CollingeLabourMorecambe and Lunesdale
Lorraine BeaversLabourBlackpool North and Fleetwood
Margaret MullaneLabourDagenham and Rainham
Marie RimmerLabourSt Helens South and Whiston
Marie TidballLabourPenistone and Stocksbridge
Marsha De CordovaLabourBattersea
Mary GlindonLabourNewcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
Mary Kelly FoyLabourCity of Durham
Nadia WhittomeLabourNottingham East
Navendu MishraLabourStockport
Neil Duncan-JordanLabourPoole
Olivia BlakeLabourSheffield Hallam
Paula BarkerLabourLiverpool Wavertree
Peter DowdLabourBootle
Rachael MaskellLabourYork Central
Rebecca Long BaileyLabourSalford
Richard BurgonLabourLeeds East
Richard QuigleyLabourIsle of Wight West
Rosena Allin-KhanLabourTooting
Simon OpherLabourStroud
Stella CreasyLabourWalthamstow
Steve WitherdenLabourMontgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
Terry JermyLabourSouth West Norfolk
Tracy GilbertLabourEdinburgh North and Leith
Adam DanceLiberal DemocratYeovil
Al PinkertonLiberal DemocratSurrey Heath
Alex BrewerLiberal DemocratNorth East Hampshire
Alison BennettLiberal DemocratMid Sussex
Alistair CarmichaelLiberal DemocratOrkney and Shetland
Andrew GeorgeLiberal DemocratSt Ives
Angus MacDonaldLiberal DemocratInverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
Anna SabineLiberal DemocratFrome and East Somerset
Ben MaguireLiberal DemocratNorth Cornwall
Bobby DeanLiberal DemocratCarshalton and Wallington
Brian MathewLiberal DemocratMelksham and Devizes
Calum MillerLiberal DemocratBicester and Woodstock
Cameron ThomasLiberal DemocratTewkesbury
Caroline VoadenLiberal DemocratSouth Devon
Charlie MaynardLiberal DemocratWitney
Charlotte CaneLiberal DemocratEly and East Cambridgeshire
Chris CoghlanLiberal DemocratDorking and Horley
Claire YoungLiberal DemocratThornbury and Yate
Clive JonesLiberal DemocratWokingham
Daisy CooperLiberal DemocratSt Albans
Danny ChambersLiberal DemocratWinchester
David ChadwickLiberal DemocratBrecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
Ed DaveyLiberal DemocratKingston and Surbiton
Edward MorelloLiberal DemocratWest Dorset
Freddie van MierloLiberal DemocratHenley and Thame
Gideon AmosLiberal DemocratTaunton and Wellington
Helen MaguireLiberal DemocratEpsom and Ewell
Helen MorganLiberal DemocratNorth Shropshire
Ian RoomeLiberal DemocratNorth Devon
Ian SollomLiberal DemocratSt Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
James MacClearyLiberal DemocratLewes
Jamie StoneLiberal DemocratCaithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Jess Brown-FullerLiberal DemocratChichester
John MilneLiberal DemocratHorsham
Josh BabarindeLiberal DemocratEastbourne
Joshua ReynoldsLiberal DemocratMaidenhead
Layla MoranLiberal DemocratOxford West and Abingdon
Lee DillonLiberal DemocratNewbury
Lisa SmartLiberal DemocratHazel Grove
Liz JarvisLiberal DemocratEastleigh
Luke TaylorLiberal DemocratSutton and Cheam
Manuela PerteghellaLiberal DemocratStratford-on-Avon
Marie GoldmanLiberal DemocratChelmsford
Martin WrigleyLiberal DemocratNewton Abbot
Max WilkinsonLiberal DemocratCheltenham
Mike MartinLiberal DemocratTunbridge Wells
Monica HardingLiberal DemocratEsher and Walton
Munira WilsonLiberal DemocratTwickenham
Olly GloverLiberal DemocratDidcot and Wantage
Paul KohlerLiberal DemocratWimbledon
Pippa HeylingsLiberal DemocratSouth Cambridgeshire
Rachel GilmourLiberal DemocratTiverton and Minehead
Roz SavageLiberal DemocratSouth Cotswolds
Sarah DykeLiberal DemocratGlastonbury and Somerton
Sarah GibsonLiberal DemocratChippenham
Sarah GreenLiberal DemocratChesham and Amersham
Sarah OlneyLiberal DemocratRichmond Park
Steff AquaroneLiberal DemocratNorth Norfolk
Steve DarlingLiberal DemocratTorbay
Susan MurrayLiberal DemocratMid Dunbartonshire
Tessa MuntLiberal DemocratWells and Mendip Hills
Tim FarronLiberal DemocratWestmorland and Lonsdale
Tom GordonLiberal DemocratHarrogate and Knaresborough
Tom MorrisonLiberal DemocratCheadle
Victoria CollinsLiberal DemocratHarpenden and Berkhamsted
Vikki SladeLiberal DemocratMid Dorset and North Poole
Wendy ChamberlainLiberal DemocratNorth East Fife
Wera HobhouseLiberal DemocratBath
Will ForsterLiberal DemocratWoking
Zöe FranklinLiberal DemocratGuildford
Ann DaviesPlaid CymruCaerfyrddin
Ben LakePlaid CymruCeredigion Preseli
Liz Saville RobertsPlaid CymruDwyfor Meirionnydd
Llinos MediPlaid CymruYnys Môn
James McMurdockReform UKSouth Basildon and East Thurrock
Nigel FarageReform UKClacton
Richard TiceReform UKBoston and Skegness
Sarah PochinReform UKRuncorn and Helsby
Brendan O’HaraScottish National PartyArgyll, Bute and South Lochaber
Chris LawScottish National PartyDundee Central
Dave DooganScottish National PartyAngus and Perthshire Glens
Graham LeadbitterScottish National PartyMoray West, Nairn and Strathspey
Kirsty BlackmanScottish National PartyAberdeen North
Pete WishartScottish National PartyPerth and Kinross-shire
Seamus LoganScottish National PartyAberdeenshire North and Moray East
Stephen FlynnScottish National PartyAberdeen South
Stephen GethinsScottish National PartyArbroath and Broughty Ferry
Claire HannaSocial Democratic & Labour PartyBelfast South and Mid Down
Colum EastwoodSocial Democratic & Labour PartyFoyle
Jim AllisterTraditional Unionist VoiceNorth Antrim
Robin SwannUlster Unionist PartySouth Antrim
Gregory StaffordConservativeFarnham and Bordon
Harriet CrossConservativeGordon and Buchan

MPs who did not vote on the Welfare Bill

Alec ShelbrookeConservativeWetherby and Easingwold
Andrew MitchellConservativeSutton Coldfield
Chris PhilpConservativeCroydon South
David DavisConservativeGoole and Pocklington
David SimmondsConservativeRuislip, Northwood and Pinner
Gavin WilliamsonConservativeStone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge
George FreemanConservativeMid Norfolk
Jeremy HuntConservativeGodalming and Ash
John WhittingdaleConservativeMaldon
Joy MorrisseyConservativeBeaconsfield
Karen BradleyConservativeStaffordshire Moorlands
Lincoln JoppConservativeSpelthorne
Mark PritchardConservativeThe Wrekin
Roger GaleConservativeHerne Bay and Sandwich
Stuart AndrewConservativeDaventry
Victoria AtkinsConservativeLouth and Horncastle
Gavin RobinsonDemocratic Unionist PartyBelfast East
Caroline NokesDeputy SpeakerRomsey and Southampton North
Judith CumminsDeputy SpeakerBradford South
Nusrat GhaniDeputy SpeakerSussex Weald
Afzal KhanLabourManchester Rusholme
Al CarnsLabourBirmingham Selly Oak
Alex SobelLabourLeeds Central and Headingley
Alison McGovernLabourBirkenhead
Allison GardnerLabourStoke-on-Trent South
Barry GardinerLabourBrent West
Charlotte NicholsLabourWarrington North
Chris BlooreLabourRedditch
Chris EvansLabourCaerphilly
Dan CardenLabourLiverpool Walton
Dawn ButlerLabourBrent East
Jonathan BrashLabourHartlepool
Linsey FarnsworthLabourAmber Valley
Mohammad YasinLabourBedford
Naz ShahLabourBradford West
Sarah HallLabourWarrington South
Tahir AliLabourBirmingham Hall Green and Moseley
Valerie VazLabourWalsall and Bloxwich
Yasmin QureshiLabourBolton South and Walkden
Christine JardineLiberal DemocratEdinburgh West
Richard FoordLiberal DemocratHoniton and Sidmouth
Lee AndersonReform UKAshfield
Cathal MallaghanSinn FéinMid Ulster
Chris HazzardSinn FéinSouth Down
Dáire HughesSinn FéinNewry and Armagh
John FinucaneSinn FéinBelfast North
Órfhlaith BegleySinn FéinWest Tyrone
Pat CullenSinn FéinFermanagh and South Tyrone
Paul MaskeySinn FéinBelfast West
Lindsay HoyleSpeakerChorley

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons

