Welfare Bill: How every MP voted on the disability benefit cuts

Find out how your MP voted on the Welfare Bill
The government suffered it’s biggest backbench rebellion in the House of Commons this evening as MPs voted on the second reading of the Welfare Bill. MPs voted 335 to 261 in favour of the Bill, but 49 Labour MPs broke the government whip to vote against it.
This is despite government ministers making significant concessions to backbench MPs around the Bill. Ultimately, the legislation put before the Commons. Initially, the government had intended to use the Welfare Bill to make £5bn of savings through reducing disability benefit payments.
However, during the debate on the Bill, the government deleted an entire clause of it to remove the planned immediate changes to Personal Independence Payments (PIP), where the bulk of the savings were intended to come from. It is not clear how much the government believes will now be saved with that clause removed.
Estimates on the impact of the Bill as it was initially drafted suggested that as many as 250,000 people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the changes.
As a result of the Bill passing its second reading, it will now continue its journey through parliament, with more votes expected in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
Only Labour MPs and three independent independent MPs voted for the Bill.
49 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.
In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.
Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the second reading of the Welfare Bill.
MPs who voted for the Welfare Bill
|Andrew Gwynne
|Independent
|Gorton and Denton
|Dan Norris
|Independent
|North East Somerset and Hanham
|Oliver Ryan
|Independent
|Burnley
|Abena Oppong-Asare
|Labour
|Erith and Thamesmead
|Adam Jogee
|Labour
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|Adam Thompson
|Labour
|Erewash
|Alan Campbell
|Labour
|Tynemouth
|Alan Gemmell
|Labour
|Central Ayrshire
|Alan Strickland
|Labour
|Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
|Alex Baker
|Labour
|Aldershot
|Alex Ballinger
|Labour
|Halesowen
|Alex Barros-Curtis
|Labour
|Cardiff West
|Alex Davies-Jones
|Labour
|Pontypridd
|Alex Mayer
|Labour
|Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard
|Alex McIntyre
|Labour
|Gloucester
|Alex Norris
|Labour
|Nottingham North and Kimberley
|Alice Macdonald
|Labour
|Norwich North
|Alison Hume
|Labour
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Alison Taylor
|Labour
|Paisley and Renfrewshire North
|Alistair Strathern
|Labour
|Hitchin
|Amanda Hack
|Labour
|North West Leicestershire
|Amanda Martin
|Labour
|Portsmouth North
|Andrew Cooper
|Labour
|Mid Cheshire
|Andrew Lewin
|Labour
|Welwyn Hatfield
|Andrew Pakes
|Labour
|Peterborough
|Andrew Ranger
|Labour
|Wrexham
|Andrew Western
|Labour
|Stretford and Urmston
|Andy MacNae
|Labour
|Rossendale and Darwen
|Andy Slaughter
|Labour
|Hammersmith and Chiswick
|Angela Eagle
|Labour
|Wallasey
|Angela Rayner
|Labour
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Anna Dixon
|Labour
|Shipley
|Anna Gelderd
|Labour
|South East Cornwall
|Anna McMorrin
|Labour
|Cardiff North
|Anna Turley
|Labour
|Redcar
|Anneliese Dodds
|Labour
|Oxford East
|Anneliese Midgley
|Labour
|Knowsley
|Antonia Bance
|Labour
|Tipton and Wednesbury
|Ashley Dalton
|Labour
|West Lancashire
|Baggy Shanker
|Labour
|Derby South
|Bambos Charalambous
|Labour
|Southgate and Wood Green
|Bayo Alaba
|Labour
|Southend East and Rochford
|Beccy Cooper
|Labour
|Worthing West
|Becky Gittins
|Labour
|Clwyd East
|Ben Coleman
|Labour
|Chelsea and Fulham
|Ben Goldsborough
|Labour
|South Norfolk
|Bill Esterson
|Labour
|Sefton Central
|Blair McDougall
|Labour
|East Renfrewshire
|Bridget Phillipson
|Labour
|Houghton and Sunderland South
|Callum Anderson
|Labour
|Buckingham and Bletchley
|Calvin Bailey
|Labour
|Leyton and Wanstead
|Carolyn Harris
|Labour
|Neath and Swansea East
|Catherine Atkinson
|Labour
|Derby North
|Catherine Fookes
|Labour
|Monmouthshire
|Catherine McKinnell
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne North
|Catherine West
|Labour
|Hornsey and Friern Barnet
|Chi Onwurah
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West
|Chris Bryant
|Labour
|Rhondda and Ogmore
|Chris Curtis
|Labour
|Milton Keynes North
|Chris Elmore
|Labour
|Bridgend
|Chris Kane
|Labour
|Stirling and Strathallan
|Chris McDonald
|Labour
|Stockton North
|Chris Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
|Chris Vince
|Labour
|Harlow
|Chris Ward
|Labour
|Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven
|Christian Wakeford
|Labour
|Bury South
|Claire Hazelgrove
|Labour
|Filton and Bradley Stoke
|Claire Hughes
|Labour
|Bangor Aberconwy
|Clive Betts
|Labour
|Sheffield South East
|Connor Naismith
|Labour
|Crewe and Nantwich
|Connor Rand
|Labour
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Damien Egan
|Labour
|Bristol North East
|Dan Aldridge
|Labour
|Weston-super-Mare
|Dan Jarvis
|Labour
|Barnsley North
|Dan Tomlinson
|Labour
|Chipping Barnet
|Daniel Francis
|Labour
|Bexleyheath and Crayford
|Daniel Zeichner
|Labour
|Cambridge
|Danny Beales
|Labour
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Darren Jones
|Labour
|Bristol North West
|Darren Paffey
|Labour
|Southampton Itchen
|Dave Robertson
|Labour
|Lichfield
|David Baines
|Labour
|St Helens North
|David Burton-Sampson
|Labour
|Southend West and Leigh
|David Lammy
|Labour
|Tottenham
|David Pinto-Duschinsky
|Labour
|Hendon
|David Smith
|Labour
|North Northumberland
|David Taylor
|Labour
|Hemel Hempstead
|David Williams
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|Debbie Abrahams
|Labour
|Oldham East and Saddleworth
|Deirdre Costigan
|Labour
|Ealing Southall
|Diana Johnson
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
|Douglas Alexander
|Labour
|Lothian East
|Douglas McAllister
|Labour
|West Dunbartonshire
|Ed Miliband
|Labour
|Doncaster North
|Elaine Stewart
|Labour
|Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
|Ellie Reeves
|Labour
|Lewisham West and East Dulwich
|Elsie Blundell
|Labour
|Heywood and Middleton North
|Emily Darlington
|Labour
|Milton Keynes Central
|Emily Thornberry
|Labour
|Islington South and Finsbury
|Emma Foody
|Labour
|Cramlington and Killingworth
|Emma Hardy
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
|Emma Reynolds
|Labour
|Wycombe
|Fabian Hamilton
|Labour
|Leeds North East
|Feryal Clark
|Labour
|Enfield North
|Fleur Anderson
|Labour
|Putney
|Florence Eshalomi
|Labour
|Vauxhall and Camberwell Green
|Frank McNally
|Labour
|Coatbridge and Bellshill
|Fred Thomas
|Labour
|Plymouth Moor View
|Gareth Snell
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|Gareth Thomas
|Labour
|Harrow West
|Gen Kitchen
|Labour
|Wellingborough and Rushden
|Georgia Gould
|Labour
|Queen’s Park and Maida Vale
|Gerald Jones
|Labour
|Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
|Gill Furniss
|Labour
|Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
|Gill German
|Labour
|Clwyd North
|Gordon McKee
|Labour
|Glasgow South
|Graeme Downie
|Labour
|Dunfermline and Dollar
|Gregor Poynton
|Labour
|Livingston
|Gurinder Singh Josan
|Labour
|Smethwick
|Hamish Falconer
|Labour
|Lincoln
|Harpreet Uppal
|Labour
|Huddersfield
|Heidi Alexander
|Labour
|Swindon South
|Helen Hayes
|Labour
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|Helena Dollimore
|Labour
|Hastings and Rye
|Henry Tufnell
|Labour
|Mid and South Pembrokeshire
|Hilary Benn
|Labour
|Leeds South
|Ian Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh South
|Imogen Walker
|Labour
|Hamilton and Clyde Valley
|Jack Abbott
|Labour
|Ipswich
|Jacob Collier
|Labour
|Burton and Uttoxeter
|Jade Botterill
|Labour
|Ossett and Denby Dale
|Jake Richards
|Labour
|Rother Valley
|James Asser
|Labour
|West Ham and Beckton
|James Frith
|Labour
|Bury North
|James Murray
|Labour
|Ealing North
|James Naish
|Labour
|Rushcliffe
|Janet Daby
|Labour
|Lewisham East
|Jas Athwal
|Labour
|Ilford South
|Jayne Kirkham
|Labour
|Truro and Falmouth
|Jeevun Sandher
|Labour
|Loughborough
|Jeff Smith
|Labour
|Manchester Withington
|Jen Craft
|Labour
|Thurrock
|Jenny Riddell-Carpenter
|Labour
|Suffolk Coastal
|Jess Asato
|Labour
|Lowestoft
|Jess Phillips
|Labour
|Birmingham Yardley
|Jessica Morden
|Labour
|Newport East
|Jessica Toale
|Labour
|Bournemouth West
|Jim Dickson
|Labour
|Dartford
|Jim McMahon
|Labour
|Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton
|Jo Platt
|Labour
|Leigh and Atherton
|Jo Stevens
|Labour
|Cardiff East
|Jo White
|Labour
|Bassetlaw
|Joani Reid
|Labour
|East Kilbride and Strathaven
|Jodie Gosling
|Labour
|Nuneaton
|Joe Morris
|Labour
|Hexham
|Joe Powell
|Labour
|Kensington and Bayswater
|Johanna Baxter
|Labour
|Paisley and Renfrewshire South
|John Grady
|Labour
|Glasgow East
|John Healey
|Labour
|Rawmarsh and Conisbrough
|John Slinger
|Labour
|Rugby
|John Whitby
|Labour
|Derbyshire Dales
|Jon Pearce
|Labour
|High Peak
|Jonathan Davies
|Labour
|Mid Derbyshire
|Jonathan Hinder
|Labour
|Pendle and Clitheroe
|Jonathan Reynolds
|Labour
|Stalybridge and Hyde
|Josh Dean
|Labour
|Hertford and Stortford
|Josh Fenton-Glynn
|Labour
|Calder Valley
|Josh MacAlister
|Labour
|Whitehaven and Workington
|Josh Newbury
|Labour
|Cannock Chase
|Josh Simons
|Labour
|Makerfield
|Julia Buckley
|Labour
|Shrewsbury
|Julie Minns
|Labour
|Carlisle
|Juliet Campbell
|Labour
|Broxtowe
|Justin Madders
|Labour
|Ellesmere Port and Bromborough
|Kanishka Narayan
|Labour
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Karin Smyth
|Labour
|Bristol South
|Karl Turner
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull East
|Katie White
|Labour
|Leeds North West
|Katrina Murray
|Labour
|Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
|Keir Starmer
|Labour
|Holborn and St Pancras
|Kenneth Stevenson
|Labour
|Airdrie and Shotts
|Kerry McCarthy
|Labour
|Bristol East
|Kevin Bonavia
|Labour
|Stevenage
|Kevin McKenna
|Labour
|Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|Kim Leadbeater
|Labour
|Spen Valley
|Kirith Entwistle
|Labour
|Bolton North East
|Kirsteen Sullivan
|Labour
|Bathgate and Linlithgow
|Kirsty McNeill
|Labour
|Midlothian
|Laura Kyrke-Smith
|Labour
|Aylesbury
|Lauren Edwards
|Labour
|Rochester and Strood
|Lauren Sullivan
|Labour
|Gravesham
|Laurence Turner
|Labour
|Birmingham Northfield
|Lee Pitcher
|Labour
|Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
|Leigh Ingham
|Labour
|Stafford
|Lewis Atkinson
|Labour
|Sunderland Central
|Liam Byrne
|Labour
|Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
|Liam Conlon
|Labour
|Beckenham and Penge
|Lilian Greenwood
|Labour
|Nottingham South
|Lillian Jones
|Labour
|Kilmarnock and Loudoun
|Lisa Nandy
|Labour
|Wigan
|Liz Kendall
|Labour
|Leicester West
|Liz Twist
|Labour
|Blaydon and Consett
|Lloyd Hatton
|Labour
|South Dorset
|Lola McEvoy
|Labour
|Darlington
|Louise Haigh
|Labour
|Sheffield Heeley
|Louise Jones
|Labour
|North East Derbyshire
|Lucy Powell
|Labour
|Manchester Central
|Lucy Rigby
|Labour
|Northampton North
|Luke Akehurst
|Labour
|North Durham
|Luke Charters
|Labour
|York Outer
|Luke Murphy
|Labour
|Basingstoke
|Luke Myer
|Labour
|Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
|Luke Pollard
|Labour
|Plymouth Sutton and Devonport
|Maria Eagle
|Labour
|Liverpool Garston
|Mark Ferguson
|Labour
|Gateshead Central and Whickham
|Mark Hendrick
|Labour
|Preston
|Mark Sewards
|Labour
|Leeds South West and Morley
|Mark Tami
|Labour
|Alyn and Deeside
|Markus Campbell-Savours
|Labour
|Penrith and Solway
|Martin McCluskey
|Labour
|Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
|Martin Rhodes
|Labour
|Glasgow North
|Mary Creagh
|Labour
|Coventry East
|Matt Bishop
|Labour
|Forest of Dean
|Matt Rodda
|Labour
|Reading Central
|Matt Turmaine
|Labour
|Watford
|Matt Western
|Labour
|Warwick and Leamington
|Matthew Patrick
|Labour
|Wirral West
|Matthew Pennycook
|Labour
|Greenwich and Woolwich
|Maureen Burke
|Labour
|Glasgow North East
|Maya Ellis
|Labour
|Ribble Valley
|Meg Hillier
|Labour
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|Melanie Onn
|Labour
|Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes
|Melanie Ward
|Labour
|Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
|Miatta Fahnbulleh
|Labour
|Peckham
|Michael Payne
|Labour
|Gedling
|Michael Shanks
|Labour
|Rutherglen
|Michael Wheeler
|Labour
|Worsley and Eccles
|Michelle Scrogham
|Labour
|Barrow and Furness
|Michelle Welsh
|Labour
|Sherwood Forest
|Mike Kane
|Labour
|Wythenshawe and Sale East
|Mike Reader
|Labour
|Northampton South
|Mike Tapp
|Labour
|Dover and Deal
|Natalie Fleet
|Labour
|Bolsover
|Natasha Irons
|Labour
|Croydon East
|Naushabah Khan
|Labour
|Gillingham and Rainham
|Neil Coyle
|Labour
|Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|Nesil Caliskan
|Labour
|Barking
|Nia Griffith
|Labour
|Llanelli
|Nicholas Dakin
|Labour
|Scunthorpe
|Nick Smith
|Labour
|Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Labour
|Torfaen
|Noah Law
|Labour
|St Austell and Newquay
|Olivia Bailey
|Labour
|Reading West and Mid Berkshire
|Pam Cox
|Labour
|Colchester
|Pamela Nash
|Labour
|Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
|Pat McFadden
|Labour
|Wolverhampton South East
|Patricia Ferguson
|Labour
|Glasgow West
|Patrick Hurley
|Labour
|Southport
|Paul Davies
|Labour
|Colne Valley
|Paul Foster
|Labour
|South Ribble
|Paul Waugh
|Labour
|Rochdale
|Paulette Hamilton
|Labour
|Birmingham Erdington
|Perran Moon
|Labour
|Camborne and Redruth
|Peter Kyle
|Labour
|Hove and Portslade
|Peter Lamb
|Labour
|Crawley
|Peter Prinsley
|Labour
|Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
|Peter Swallow
|Labour
|Bracknell
|Phil Brickell
|Labour
|Bolton West
|Polly Billington
|Labour
|East Thanet
|Preet Kaur Gill
|Labour
|Birmingham Edgbaston
|Rachel Blake
|Labour
|Cities of London and Westminster
|Rachel Hopkins
|Labour
|Luton South and South Bedfordshire
|Rachel Reeves
|Labour
|Leeds West and Pudsey
|Rachel Taylor
|Labour
|North Warwickshire and Bedworth
|Richard Baker
|Labour
|Glenrothes and Mid Fife
|Rosie Wrighting
|Labour
|Kettering
|Rupa Huq
|Labour
|Ealing Central and Acton
|Rushanara Ali
|Labour
|Bethnal Green and Stepney
|Ruth Cadbury
|Labour
|Brentford and Isleworth
|Ruth Jones
|Labour
|Newport West and Islwyn
|Sadik Al-Hassan
|Labour
|North Somerset
|Sally Jameson
|Labour
|Doncaster Central
|Sam Carling
|Labour
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Sam Rushworth
|Labour
|Bishop Auckland
|Samantha Dixon
|Labour
|Chester North and Neston
|Samantha Niblett
|Labour
|South Derbyshire
|Sarah Champion
|Labour
|Rotherham
|Sarah Coombes
|Labour
|West Bromwich
|Sarah Edwards
|Labour
|Tamworth
|Sarah Jones
|Labour
|Croydon West
|Sarah Owen
|Labour
|Luton North
|Sarah Russell
|Labour
|Congleton
|Sarah Sackman
|Labour
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Sarah Smith
|Labour
|Hyndburn
|Satvir Kaur
|Labour
|Southampton Test
|Scott Arthur
|Labour
|Edinburgh South West
|Sean Woodcock
|Labour
|Banbury
|Seema Malhotra
|Labour
|Feltham and Heston
|Shabana Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham Ladywood
|Sharon Hodgson
|Labour
|Washington and Gateshead South
|Shaun Davies
|Labour
|Telford
|Simon Lightwood
|Labour
|Wakefield and Rothwell
|Siobhain McDonagh
|Labour
|Mitcham and Morden
|Sojan Joseph
|Labour
|Ashford
|Sonia Kumar
|Labour
|Dudley
|Stephanie Peacock
|Labour
|Barnsley South
|Stephen Doughty
|Labour
|Cardiff South and Penarth
|Stephen Kinnock
|Labour
|Aberafan Maesteg
|Stephen Morgan
|Labour
|Portsmouth South
|Stephen Timms
|Labour
|East Ham
|Steve Race
|Labour
|Exeter
|Steve Reed
|Labour
|Streatham and Croydon North
|Steve Yemm
|Labour
|Mansfield
|Sureena Brackenridge
|Labour
|Wolverhampton North East
|Taiwo Owatemi
|Labour
|Coventry North West
|Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
|Labour
|Slough
|Tim Roca
|Labour
|Macclesfield
|Toby Perkins
|Labour
|Chesterfield
|Tom Collins
|Labour
|Worcester
|Tom Hayes
|Labour
|Bournemouth East
|Tom Rutland
|Labour
|East Worthing and Shoreham
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Labour
|Gower
|Tony Vaughan
|Labour
|Folkestone and Hythe
|Torcuil Crichton
|Labour
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Torsten Bell
|Labour
|Swansea West
|Tristan Osborne
|Labour
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Tulip Siddiq
|Labour
|Hampstead and Highgate
|Uma Kumaran
|Labour
|Stratford and Bow
|Vicky Foxcroft
|Labour
|Lewisham North
|Warinder Juss
|Labour
|Wolverhampton West
|Wes Streeting
|Labour
|Ilford North
|Will Stone
|Labour
|Swindon North
|Yuan Yang
|Labour
|Earley and Woodley
|Yvette Cooper
|Labour
|Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
|Zubir Ahmed
|Labour
|Glasgow South West
|Kate Dearden
|Labour
|Halifax
|Keir Mather
|Labour
|Selby
MPs who voted against the Welfare Bill
|Sorcha Eastwood
|Alliance
|Lagan Valley
|Alan Mak
|Conservative
|Havant
|Alberto Costa
|Conservative
|South Leicestershire
|Alex Burghart
|Conservative
|Brentwood and Ongar
|Alicia Kearns
|Conservative
|Rutland and Stamford
|Alison Griffiths
|Conservative
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|Andrew Bowie
|Conservative
|West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
|Andrew Griffith
|Conservative
|Arundel and South Downs
|Andrew Murrison
|Conservative
|South West Wiltshire
|Andrew Rosindell
|Conservative
|Romford
|Andrew Snowden
|Conservative
|Fylde
|Aphra Brandreth
|Conservative
|Chester South and Eddisbury
|Ashley Fox
|Conservative
|Bridgwater
|Ben Obese-Jecty
|Conservative
|Huntingdon
|Ben Spencer
|Conservative
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|Bernard Jenkin
|Conservative
|Harwich and North Essex
|Blake Stephenson
|Conservative
|Mid Bedfordshire
|Bob Blackman
|Conservative
|Harrow East
|Bradley Thomas
|Conservative
|Bromsgrove
|Caroline Dinenage
|Conservative
|Gosport
|Caroline Johnson
|Conservative
|Sleaford and North Hykeham
|Charlie Dewhirst
|Conservative
|Bridlington and The Wolds
|Christopher Chope
|Conservative
|Christchurch
|Claire Coutinho
|Conservative
|East Surrey
|Damian Hinds
|Conservative
|East Hampshire
|Danny Kruger
|Conservative
|East Wiltshire
|David Mundell
|Conservative
|Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
|David Reed
|Conservative
|Exmouth and Exeter East
|Desmond Swayne
|Conservative
|New Forest West
|Edward Argar
|Conservative
|Melton and Syston
|Edward Leigh
|Conservative
|Gainsborough
|Esther McVey
|Conservative
|Tatton
|Gagan Mohindra
|Conservative
|South West Hertfordshire
|Gareth Bacon
|Conservative
|Orpington
|Gareth Davies
|Conservative
|Grantham and Bourne
|Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
|Conservative
|North Cotswolds
|Geoffrey Cox
|Conservative
|Torridge and Tavistock
|Graham Stuart
|Conservative
|Beverley and Holderness
|Greg Smith
|Conservative
|Mid Buckinghamshire
|Harriett Baldwin
|Conservative
|West Worcestershire
|Helen Grant
|Conservative
|Maidstone and Malling
|Helen Whately
|Conservative
|Faversham and Mid Kent
|Iain Duncan Smith
|Conservative
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|Jack Rankin
|Conservative
|Windsor
|James Cartlidge
|Conservative
|South Suffolk
|James Cleverly
|Conservative
|Braintree
|James Wild
|Conservative
|North West Norfolk
|Jeremy Wright
|Conservative
|Kenilworth and Southam
|Jerome Mayhew
|Conservative
|Broadland and Fakenham
|Jesse Norman
|Conservative
|Hereford and South Herefordshire
|Joe Robertson
|Conservative
|Isle of Wight East
|John Cooper
|Conservative
|Dumfries and Galloway
|John Glen
|Conservative
|Salisbury
|John Hayes
|Conservative
|South Holland and The Deepings
|John Lamont
|Conservative
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|Julia Lopez
|Conservative
|Hornchurch and Upminster
|Julian Lewis
|Conservative
|New Forest East
|Julian Smith
|Conservative
|Skipton and Ripon
|Katie Lam
|Conservative
|Weald of Kent
|Kemi Badenoch
|Conservative
|North West Essex
|Kevin Hollinrake
|Conservative
|Thirsk and Malton
|Kieran Mullan
|Conservative
|Bexhill and Battle
|Kit Malthouse
|Conservative
|North West Hampshire
|Laura Trott
|Conservative
|Sevenoaks
|Lewis Cocking
|Conservative
|Broxbourne
|Louie French
|Conservative
|Old Bexley and Sidcup
|Luke Evans
|Conservative
|Hinckley and Bosworth
|Mark Francois
|Conservative
|Rayleigh and Wickford
|Mark Garnier
|Conservative
|Wyre Forest
|Martin Vickers
|Conservative
|Brigg and Immingham
|Matt Vickers
|Conservative
|Stockton West
|Mel Stride
|Conservative
|Central Devon
|Mike Wood
|Conservative
|Kingswinford and South Staffordshire
|Mims Davies
|Conservative
|East Grinstead and Uckfield
|Neil Hudson
|Conservative
|Epping Forest
|Neil O’Brien
|Conservative
|Harborough, Oadby and Wigston
|Neil Shastri-Hurst
|Conservative
|Solihull West and Shirley
|Nick Timothy
|Conservative
|West Suffolk
|Nigel Huddleston
|Conservative
|Droitwich and Evesham
|Oliver Dowden
|Conservative
|Hertsmere
|Paul Holmes
|Conservative
|Hamble Valley
|Peter Bedford
|Conservative
|Mid Leicestershire
|Peter Fortune
|Conservative
|Bromley and Biggin Hill
|Priti Patel
|Conservative
|Witham
|Rebecca Harris
|Conservative
|Castle Point
|Rebecca Paul
|Conservative
|Reigate
|Rebecca Smith
|Conservative
|South West Devon
|Richard Fuller
|Conservative
|North Bedfordshire
|Richard Holden
|Conservative
|Basildon and Billericay
|Rishi Sunak
|Conservative
|Richmond and Northallerton
|Robbie Moore
|Conservative
|Keighley and Ilkley
|Robert Jenrick
|Conservative
|Newark
|Saqib Bhatti
|Conservative
|Meriden and Solihull East
|Sarah Bool
|Conservative
|South Northamptonshire
|Shivani Raja
|Conservative
|Leicester East
|Simon Hoare
|Conservative
|North Dorset
|Steve Barclay
|Conservative
|North East Cambridgeshire
|Stuart Anderson
|Conservative
|South Shropshire
|Suella Braverman
|Conservative
|Fareham and Waterlooville
|Tom Tugendhat
|Conservative
|Tonbridge
|Wendy Morton
|Conservative
|Aldridge-Brownhills
|Carla Lockhart
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Upper Bann
|Gregory Campbell
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Londonderry
|Jim Shannon
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Strangford
|Sammy Wilson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Antrim
|Adrian Ramsay
|Green Party
|Waveney Valley
|Carla Denyer
|Green Party
|Bristol Central
|Ellie Chowns
|Green Party
|North Herefordshire
|Siân Berry
|Green Party
|Brighton Pavilion
|Adnan Hussain
|Independent
|Blackburn
|Alex Easton
|Independent
|North Down
|Apsana Begum
|Independent
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Ayoub Khan
|Independent
|Birmingham Perry Barr
|Iqbal Mohamed
|Independent
|Dewsbury and Batley
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Independent
|Islington North
|John McDonnell
|Independent
|Hayes and Harlington
|Patrick Spencer
|Independent
|Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
|Rosie Duffield
|Independent
|Canterbury
|Rupert Lowe
|Independent
|Great Yarmouth
|Shockat Adam
|Independent
|Leicester South
|Zarah Sultana
|Independent
|Coventry South
|Abtisam Mohamed
|Labour
|Sheffield Central
|Andy McDonald
|Labour
|Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
|Bell Ribeiro-Addy
|Labour
|Clapham and Brixton Hill
|Brian Leishman
|Labour
|Alloa and Grangemouth
|Cat Eccles
|Labour
|Stourbridge
|Cat Smith
|Labour
|Lancaster and Wyre
|Chris Hinchliff
|Labour
|North East Hertfordshire
|Chris Webb
|Labour
|Blackpool South
|Clive Efford
|Labour
|Eltham and Chislehurst
|Clive Lewis
|Labour
|Norwich South
|Derek Twigg
|Labour
|Widnes and Halewood
|Diane Abbott
|Labour
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Emma Lewell
|Labour
|South Shields
|Euan Stainbank
|Labour
|Falkirk
|Graham Stringer
|Labour
|Blackley and Middleton South
|Grahame Morris
|Labour
|Easington
|Ian Byrne
|Labour
|Liverpool West Derby
|Ian Lavery
|Labour
|Blyth and Ashington
|Imran Hussain
|Labour
|Bradford East
|Irene Campbell
|Labour
|North Ayrshire and Arran
|Jon Trickett
|Labour
|Normanton and Hemsworth
|Kate Osamor
|Labour
|Edmonton and Winchmore Hill
|Kate Osborne
|Labour
|Jarrow and Gateshead East
|Kim Johnson
|Labour
|Liverpool Riverside
|Lee Barron
|Labour
|Corby and East Northamptonshire
|Lizzi Collinge
|Labour
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|Lorraine Beavers
|Labour
|Blackpool North and Fleetwood
|Margaret Mullane
|Labour
|Dagenham and Rainham
|Marie Rimmer
|Labour
|St Helens South and Whiston
|Marie Tidball
|Labour
|Penistone and Stocksbridge
|Marsha De Cordova
|Labour
|Battersea
|Mary Glindon
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
|Mary Kelly Foy
|Labour
|City of Durham
|Nadia Whittome
|Labour
|Nottingham East
|Navendu Mishra
|Labour
|Stockport
|Neil Duncan-Jordan
|Labour
|Poole
|Olivia Blake
|Labour
|Sheffield Hallam
|Paula Barker
|Labour
|Liverpool Wavertree
|Peter Dowd
|Labour
|Bootle
|Rachael Maskell
|Labour
|York Central
|Rebecca Long Bailey
|Labour
|Salford
|Richard Burgon
|Labour
|Leeds East
|Richard Quigley
|Labour
|Isle of Wight West
|Rosena Allin-Khan
|Labour
|Tooting
|Simon Opher
|Labour
|Stroud
|Stella Creasy
|Labour
|Walthamstow
|Steve Witherden
|Labour
|Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
|Terry Jermy
|Labour
|South West Norfolk
|Tracy Gilbert
|Labour
|Edinburgh North and Leith
|Adam Dance
|Liberal Democrat
|Yeovil
|Al Pinkerton
|Liberal Democrat
|Surrey Heath
|Alex Brewer
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Hampshire
|Alison Bennett
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Sussex
|Alistair Carmichael
|Liberal Democrat
|Orkney and Shetland
|Andrew George
|Liberal Democrat
|St Ives
|Angus MacDonald
|Liberal Democrat
|Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
|Anna Sabine
|Liberal Democrat
|Frome and East Somerset
|Ben Maguire
|Liberal Democrat
|North Cornwall
|Bobby Dean
|Liberal Democrat
|Carshalton and Wallington
|Brian Mathew
|Liberal Democrat
|Melksham and Devizes
|Calum Miller
|Liberal Democrat
|Bicester and Woodstock
|Cameron Thomas
|Liberal Democrat
|Tewkesbury
|Caroline Voaden
|Liberal Democrat
|South Devon
|Charlie Maynard
|Liberal Democrat
|Witney
|Charlotte Cane
|Liberal Democrat
|Ely and East Cambridgeshire
|Chris Coghlan
|Liberal Democrat
|Dorking and Horley
|Claire Young
|Liberal Democrat
|Thornbury and Yate
|Clive Jones
|Liberal Democrat
|Wokingham
|Daisy Cooper
|Liberal Democrat
|St Albans
|Danny Chambers
|Liberal Democrat
|Winchester
|David Chadwick
|Liberal Democrat
|Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
|Ed Davey
|Liberal Democrat
|Kingston and Surbiton
|Edward Morello
|Liberal Democrat
|West Dorset
|Freddie van Mierlo
|Liberal Democrat
|Henley and Thame
|Gideon Amos
|Liberal Democrat
|Taunton and Wellington
|Helen Maguire
|Liberal Democrat
|Epsom and Ewell
|Helen Morgan
|Liberal Democrat
|North Shropshire
|Ian Roome
|Liberal Democrat
|North Devon
|Ian Sollom
|Liberal Democrat
|St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
|James MacCleary
|Liberal Democrat
|Lewes
|Jamie Stone
|Liberal Democrat
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|Jess Brown-Fuller
|Liberal Democrat
|Chichester
|John Milne
|Liberal Democrat
|Horsham
|Josh Babarinde
|Liberal Democrat
|Eastbourne
|Joshua Reynolds
|Liberal Democrat
|Maidenhead
|Layla Moran
|Liberal Democrat
|Oxford West and Abingdon
|Lee Dillon
|Liberal Democrat
|Newbury
|Lisa Smart
|Liberal Democrat
|Hazel Grove
|Liz Jarvis
|Liberal Democrat
|Eastleigh
|Luke Taylor
|Liberal Democrat
|Sutton and Cheam
|Manuela Perteghella
|Liberal Democrat
|Stratford-on-Avon
|Marie Goldman
|Liberal Democrat
|Chelmsford
|Martin Wrigley
|Liberal Democrat
|Newton Abbot
|Max Wilkinson
|Liberal Democrat
|Cheltenham
|Mike Martin
|Liberal Democrat
|Tunbridge Wells
|Monica Harding
|Liberal Democrat
|Esher and Walton
|Munira Wilson
|Liberal Democrat
|Twickenham
|Olly Glover
|Liberal Democrat
|Didcot and Wantage
|Paul Kohler
|Liberal Democrat
|Wimbledon
|Pippa Heylings
|Liberal Democrat
|South Cambridgeshire
|Rachel Gilmour
|Liberal Democrat
|Tiverton and Minehead
|Roz Savage
|Liberal Democrat
|South Cotswolds
|Sarah Dyke
|Liberal Democrat
|Glastonbury and Somerton
|Sarah Gibson
|Liberal Democrat
|Chippenham
|Sarah Green
|Liberal Democrat
|Chesham and Amersham
|Sarah Olney
|Liberal Democrat
|Richmond Park
|Steff Aquarone
|Liberal Democrat
|North Norfolk
|Steve Darling
|Liberal Democrat
|Torbay
|Susan Murray
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Dunbartonshire
|Tessa Munt
|Liberal Democrat
|Wells and Mendip Hills
|Tim Farron
|Liberal Democrat
|Westmorland and Lonsdale
|Tom Gordon
|Liberal Democrat
|Harrogate and Knaresborough
|Tom Morrison
|Liberal Democrat
|Cheadle
|Victoria Collins
|Liberal Democrat
|Harpenden and Berkhamsted
|Vikki Slade
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Dorset and North Poole
|Wendy Chamberlain
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Fife
|Wera Hobhouse
|Liberal Democrat
|Bath
|Will Forster
|Liberal Democrat
|Woking
|Zöe Franklin
|Liberal Democrat
|Guildford
|Ann Davies
|Plaid Cymru
|Caerfyrddin
|Ben Lake
|Plaid Cymru
|Ceredigion Preseli
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Plaid Cymru
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Llinos Medi
|Plaid Cymru
|Ynys Môn
|James McMurdock
|Reform UK
|South Basildon and East Thurrock
|Nigel Farage
|Reform UK
|Clacton
|Richard Tice
|Reform UK
|Boston and Skegness
|Sarah Pochin
|Reform UK
|Runcorn and Helsby
|Brendan O’Hara
|Scottish National Party
|Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
|Chris Law
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee Central
|Dave Doogan
|Scottish National Party
|Angus and Perthshire Glens
|Graham Leadbitter
|Scottish National Party
|Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
|Kirsty Blackman
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen North
|Pete Wishart
|Scottish National Party
|Perth and Kinross-shire
|Seamus Logan
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
|Stephen Flynn
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen South
|Stephen Gethins
|Scottish National Party
|Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
|Claire Hanna
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Belfast South and Mid Down
|Colum Eastwood
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Foyle
|Jim Allister
|Traditional Unionist Voice
|North Antrim
|Robin Swann
|Ulster Unionist Party
|South Antrim
|Gregory Stafford
|Conservative
|Farnham and Bordon
|Harriet Cross
|Conservative
|Gordon and Buchan
MPs who did not vote on the Welfare Bill
|Alec Shelbrooke
|Conservative
|Wetherby and Easingwold
|Andrew Mitchell
|Conservative
|Sutton Coldfield
|Chris Philp
|Conservative
|Croydon South
|David Davis
|Conservative
|Goole and Pocklington
|David Simmonds
|Conservative
|Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
|Gavin Williamson
|Conservative
|Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge
|George Freeman
|Conservative
|Mid Norfolk
|Jeremy Hunt
|Conservative
|Godalming and Ash
|John Whittingdale
|Conservative
|Maldon
|Joy Morrissey
|Conservative
|Beaconsfield
|Karen Bradley
|Conservative
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|Lincoln Jopp
|Conservative
|Spelthorne
|Mark Pritchard
|Conservative
|The Wrekin
|Roger Gale
|Conservative
|Herne Bay and Sandwich
|Stuart Andrew
|Conservative
|Daventry
|Victoria Atkins
|Conservative
|Louth and Horncastle
|Gavin Robinson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Belfast East
|Caroline Nokes
|Deputy Speaker
|Romsey and Southampton North
|Judith Cummins
|Deputy Speaker
|Bradford South
|Nusrat Ghani
|Deputy Speaker
|Sussex Weald
|Afzal Khan
|Labour
|Manchester Rusholme
|Al Carns
|Labour
|Birmingham Selly Oak
|Alex Sobel
|Labour
|Leeds Central and Headingley
|Alison McGovern
|Labour
|Birkenhead
|Allison Gardner
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|Barry Gardiner
|Labour
|Brent West
|Charlotte Nichols
|Labour
|Warrington North
|Chris Bloore
|Labour
|Redditch
|Chris Evans
|Labour
|Caerphilly
|Dan Carden
|Labour
|Liverpool Walton
|Dawn Butler
|Labour
|Brent East
|Jonathan Brash
|Labour
|Hartlepool
|Linsey Farnsworth
|Labour
|Amber Valley
|Mohammad Yasin
|Labour
|Bedford
|Naz Shah
|Labour
|Bradford West
|Sarah Hall
|Labour
|Warrington South
|Tahir Ali
|Labour
|Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley
|Valerie Vaz
|Labour
|Walsall and Bloxwich
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Labour
|Bolton South and Walkden
|Christine Jardine
|Liberal Democrat
|Edinburgh West
|Richard Foord
|Liberal Democrat
|Honiton and Sidmouth
|Lee Anderson
|Reform UK
|Ashfield
|Cathal Mallaghan
|Sinn Féin
|Mid Ulster
|Chris Hazzard
|Sinn Féin
|South Down
|Dáire Hughes
|Sinn Féin
|Newry and Armagh
|John Finucane
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast North
|Órfhlaith Begley
|Sinn Féin
|West Tyrone
|Pat Cullen
|Sinn Féin
|Fermanagh and South Tyrone
|Paul Maskey
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast West
|Lindsay Hoyle
|Speaker
|Chorley
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons
