Poll shows public are opposed to government’s disability benefit cuts

Opposition is almost universal across the political spectrum

A new poll has indicated that more people oppose the government’s proposed cuts to disability benefits than support then.

According to the poll, conducted by YouGov, 40 per cent of the British public oppose the cuts, compared to 26 per cent who say they support them.

Opposition to the cuts is almost universal across the political spectrum, with Labour, Lib Dem, Green and Reform voters all opposing them. Only among Tory voters is support for the cuts higher than opposition. Opposition is strongest among Green voters.

The poll comes ahead of a crucial vote on the cuts in the House of Commons this evening (1 July).

The government has said that its changes to disability benefits are aimed at saving £5 billion a year by 2030, and are designed to ‘incentivise’ people into work. However, critics say that the cuts could push 250,000 people into poverty.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward