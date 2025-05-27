Over 100 disabled celebrities call for U-turn on disability benefit cuts

They've described the cuts as 'cruelty by policy'

Pressure is mounting on the UK government to abandon its plans to cut disability benefits, as a group of more than 100 disabled celebrities and public figures have called for them to be scrapped.

Among the signatories to an open letter making this call are the comedian Rosie Jones, and the actors Liz Carr and Ruth Madeley.

In their letter, timed to be released in advance of a House of Commons vote on the cuts next month, the group described the proposals as “inhumane and catastrophic”, and as “cruelty by policy”.

The government’s current plans are to change eligibility for Personal Independence Payments and the health component of Universal Credit which will significantly reduce the number of people who will be able to claim them.

Some estimates suggests that as many as 700,000 families already living in poverty will be worse off as a result of the changes. Around 3 million people will see their benefits affected by the changes.

The government argues that its changes to disability benefits are designed to incentivise people who could be working into employment. It is also designed to save around £5 billion in public expenditure.

However, the letter published today has criticised this argument, saying: “Framing welfare cuts as ‘incentives’ to work implies that disabled people must earn their place in society through productivity – a dangerous narrative. Disabled lives are inherently valuable – whether someone can work or not”.

The open letter comes ahead of the launch of a wider campaign against the cuts. According to a report the Guardian, disabled people will be asked to lobby their MPs on the issue and ‘take a stand’ against the cuts on social media under the hashtag #TakingThePIP.

Today’s letter follows interventions from a number of others, including a group of more than 40 Labour MPs who have called for the government to rethink the cuts.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward