Reform membership drops by 3000 in past week alone

Reform’s troubles are continuing, as the party comes under growing scrutiny and challenge that it is not quite used to.

After a chaotic few weeks for the far-right party, which has seen newly elected councillors quit, as well as the party chairman, Zia Yusuf, resign from his role only to return to the party within 48 hours, it now turns out that Reform’s membership numbers are also falling, as some begin to have second thoughts.

New party data seen by LBC, shows that Reform UK’s membership dropped by 2,924 members between 2 and 9 June, falling from 237,099 to 234,175.

The sharpest decline occurred over four days – from the 5 June to the 9 June when nearly 1,000 members departed.

It comes amid internal rows in the party over its future direction, as well as a policy platform that begins to fall apart when put under scrutiny.

Last week also saw Reform MP Sarah Pochin using her Commons debut speech to ask the Prime Minister to ban the burka, comments which Yusuf called ‘dumb’.

Economic experts have also warned in recent weeks that Reform’s plans for tax cuts and spending commitments have not been fully costed and would have a far worse impact than Liz Truss’ disastrous mini budget.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward