UK’s largest trade union saw membership jump by 200% in 10 councils won by Reform

Nigel Farage’s party have also set made clear their intention cut back on expenditure in local authorities, setting up the DOGE unit, and Farage warning workers in a speech celebrating his party's gains, to seek "alternative careers" if they worked on diversity or climate change initiatives.

With workers worried about what Reform taking power means for them, the UK’s largest trade union saw its membership jump by 200% in the 10 local authorities won by Nigel Farage’s party at last month’s local elections.

Sky News reports: “Unison figures show its membership increased by an average of 272% in the week after the results were announced, which saw Reform take control of 10 councils and pick up more than 600 councillors.

“The data, shared with Sky News, shows an average of 64 people joined the union in the week beginning 5 May, following the poll in England on 1 May – compared with an average of 28 for the previous week and 21 for 2025 as a whole.”

Reform are no fans of workers’ rights, with its MPs voting against the Employment Rights Bill, opposing banning zero hours contracts and giving all workers sick pay from day one – policies which are overwhelmingly popular across the country.

Christina McAnea, Unison’s general secretary urged workers at Reform controlled-councils to join her union.

Ms McAnea told Sky News: “Membership has surged in areas where Reform did well in the local elections.

“Unions exist to ensure no one can play fast and loose with the law. Any staff working for councils now controlled by Reform, and who aren’t already a UNISON member, should sign up so they can be protected too.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward