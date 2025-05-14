Reform ridiculed for leaving Liz Truss off leaflet of Tory leaders who “broke Britain”

Farage is clearly still a big fan of Liz Truss' market-tanking premiership

Reform has put out a leaflet naming the Tory leaders who “broke Britain” — but somehow left out one rather obvious culprit: Liz Truss.

Nigel Farage, who said Truss’ disastrous 2022 mini-budget was “the best Conservative budget since 1986”, and released a “Truss-style unfunded” Reform manifesto at the weekend, has been mocked for omitting her from the leaflet.

As reported by the HuffPost, the leaflet features David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and current leader Kemi Badenoch — but no Truss.

Truss, who lasted just 49 days as prime minister, included £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts in her mini-budget, which wreaked havoc in the financial markets and led to her resigning.

Last month at PMQs, Keir Starmer mocked Farage following reports that he had brought Truss in to advise Reform UK on how to challenge “the establishment blob” ahead of the local elections.

Farage published a manifesto for Reform in the Daily Mail over the weekend, which The Economist said could rival or even exceed “the disastrous 49-day, hair-raising, market-tanking premiership of Liz Truss in 2022”.

Mike Tapp, the Labour MP for Dover and Deal told the HuffPost: “It beggars belief that Nigel Farage is letting Liz Truss off scot-free on his leaflets.”

Tapp added that with Farage’s “new Truss-style unfunded ‘manifesto’, it appears he’s forgotten her disastrous mini-Budget crashed the economy and sent people’s mortgages soaring.”

“Perhaps Nigel Farage thinks her time in office was a success. He’s copying her approach to economic vandalism, and backing her record. That’s a kick in the teeth for people still paying the price for her reckless time in office.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward