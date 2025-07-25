New Corbyn-Sultana party has attracted 200,000 sign ups in 24 hours

If sign-ups counted for party membership, the new party would be the third largest in Britain, just behind Reform UK.

The new left-wing party that Jeremy Corbyn MP and Zarah Sultana MP are forming, has had 200,000 sign-ups in under 24 hours.

Corbyn said on X earlier today that 200,000 people had signed up for updates about the new party.

He wrote: “Wow. In under 24 hours, 200,000 people have signed up to build a real alternative to poverty, inequality and war.”

Politics Joe has pointed out that if sign ups counted for party membership, Corbyn and Sultana’s new party, temporarily named Your Party, would be the third largest in Britain – marginally behind Reform UK.

According to Reform’s live membership ticker, the right-wing party has 229,000 members.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Corbyn said that the party’s inaugural conference will take place sometime in mid-Autumn.

He has said that they will set up the party “well in advance of next year’s elections”.

The statement that Corbyn and Sultana jointly issued on Thursday said the party will push for “a mass redistribution of wealth and power”, as well as more taxation of the rich and public ownership of energy and water companies, and rail and postal services.

On Gaza, they said they will demand an end to arms sales to Israel and campaign for “a free and independent Palestine”.

A recent poll conducted by pollsters Find Out Now for LBC News, found that of the 650 people polled, 15% would support the new party, putting it level with Labour which also polled at 15%.

Sultana, who quit Labour at the start of this month, after previously having had the whip removed, said the party is aiming for 25% of the vote.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward