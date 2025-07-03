Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn to found new political party

The two former Labour MPs are set to launch a new party

BREAKING: Zarah Sultana has announced she is setting up a new political party with the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Sultana is a left wing MP who had the Labour whip suspended for voting for ending the two child benefit cap. She represents Coventry South.

In a statement posted on social media, Sultana said: “Today, after 14 years, I’m resigning from the Labour Party. Jeremy Corybn and I will co-leader the founding of a new party, with other Independent MPs, campaigners and activists across the country.”

Her statement concluded: “In 2029, the choice will be stark: socialism or barbarism.

“Billionaires already have three parties fighting for them. It’s time the rest of us had one.”

It is not yet clear which independent MPs Sultana is referring to who will be involved with the new political party.

More to follow…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK Parliament – Creative Commons