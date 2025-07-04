Jeremy Corbyn releases statement following Zarah Sultana’s resignation from Labour

"Together, we can create something that is desperately missing from our broken political system: hope."

The former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has released a statement following last night’s announcement from the left wing MP Zarah Sultana that she was leaving the Labour Party. In that statement, Sultana said that she was launching a new political party with Jeremy Corbyn.

In his statement, Corbyn said: “One year on from the election, this Labour government has refused to deliver the change people expected and deserved. Poverty, inequality and war are not inevitable. Our country needs to change direction, now.

“Congratulations to Zarah Sultana on her principled decision to leave the Labour Party. I am delighted that she will help us build a real alternative.

“The democratic foundations of a new kind of political party will soon take shape. Discussions are ongoing – and I am excited to work alongside all communities to fight for the future people deserve.

“Together, we can create something that is desperately missing from our broken political system: hope.”

There are subtle differences between Corbyn and Sultana’s statement. Sultana claimed in hers that she and Corbyn would ‘co-lead’ the founding of a new party.

While Corbyn’s acknowledged the intention to establish a new party, no claims of leadership were made.

Despite being a Labour member, Sultana had the Labour whip withdrawn after voting to end the two child benefit cap, and as such was sitting as an independent.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Sophie J Brown – Creative Commons