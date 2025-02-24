MPs call for an Emergency Palestinian Visa Scheme

They've asked for it to be modelled on the Ukrainian visa scheme

A group of MPs have called for he government to establish an Emergency Palestinian Visa Scheme. The MPs have argued that this scheme should be modelled on the Ukrainian visa programme.

These MPs have signed an Early Day Motion (EDM) calling for the scheme to be introduced. The EDM says that the government should ‘ensure swift and safe passage for Palestinian nationals with family ties in the United Kingdom’.

The EDM goes on to say: “it is imperative that the UK underscores its commitment to humanitarian aid and support for those affected by conflict by facilitating their ability to reunite with families already residing in Britain”.

It concludes by calling for the Home Office to “draft the necessary regulations, allocate resources, and collaborate with relevant non-governmental organisations to ensure the efficient and ethical implementation of this scheme, providing succour and hope to Palestinian families in this troubling time.”

At the time of writing, 11 MPs have signed the EDM. At the time of writing, the full list of MPs who have signed the EDM are as follows:

Ellie Chowns (Green)

Ann Davies (Plaid Cymru)

Carla Denyer (Green)

Claire Hanna (SDLP)

Mohamed Iqbal (Independent)

Ayoub Khan (Independent)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru)

John McDonnell (Independent)

Llinos Medi (Plaid Cymru)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru)

Adam Shockat (Independent)

Early Day Motions are rarely debated, but are used as a way for MPs to raise issues, highlight campaigns and illustrate the scale of support in the House of Commons for a particular issue.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Socialist Appeal – Creative Commons