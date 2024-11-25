MPs issue cross-party call for National Commission so that First Past the Post voting system can be scrapped

The report also calls for a clampdown on dark money in politics and a requirement for social media companies to be transparent about how they handle ‘legal but harmful’ content, including disinformation.
MPs from across the political divide have come together to issue a cross-party call for Britain’s First Past the Post voting system to be scrapped.
The new All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Fair Elections is calling on the government to establish a ‘National Commission for Electoral Reform’ to allow citizens, alongside experts, to recommend a fair and democratic replacement for First Past the Post.
Campaign group Labour for a New Democracy, which has been working closely with the APPG, says it is proud to be able to announce that a majority of the APPG’s over 100 members are Labour MPs, showing widespread support within the parliamentary party for major political reform.
The call for the establishment of a National Commission comes at the same time as the publication of a report by the APPG-Free But Not Fair: British elections and how to restore trust in politics-which also found that 64% of the public believe the government should address the flaws in the First Past the Post electoral system before the next general election.
The report also calls for a clampdown on dark money in politics and a requirement for social media companies to be transparent about how they handle ‘legal but harmful’ content, including disinformation.
On the need for electoral reform it states: “A broad political consensus has emerged: parties with a combined 500 MPs (77%), including Labour, are in agreement that FPTP is a flawed system that is causing distrust in politics.
“New polling has found almost two thirds (64%) of the public believe the government should address these flaws before the next general election. There is now record and majority public support for changing to a proportional voting system, particularly among those who trust politics.”
The report calls for a National Commission for Electoral Reform with a ‘mandate to recommend a fair and democratic voting system in which every vote counts equally. Beginning work in 2025, the Commission should allow citizens, alongside experts, to evaluate the options and recommend a new system for modern Britain that would command public trust and confidence – drawing insights from the UK’s devolved governments and other democracies.”
Alex Sobel MP, Chair of the APPG, said: “The popular vote a party needs to win a majority has been steadily falling for decades – and now First Past the Post has delivered a landslide on just a third of the vote. Are we really comfortable with a situation where a party – even an extreme party – can win a thumping majority with, say, just three out of ten votes? Because if things continue, that’s where we’re heading.”
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.