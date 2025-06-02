Journalist vociferously challenges Nigel Farage for making false claims about Anas Sarwar

“Why can’t you just accept what he literally said and not mischaracterise what he said?”

Nigel Farage doubled down on his race-baiting attacks, this time falsely claiming that the Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said South Asians are going to “take over the world”.

In a speech today in Aberdeen, Farage claimed Sarwar has “a record of obsessing” over race politics and accused him of sectarianism.

Last week, Reform was accused of racism after running an ad claiming Sarwar said he would “prioritise the Pakistani community” if Labour wins the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election.

BBC Scotland journalist James Cook asked Farage if he would apologise to Sarwar for claiming he would prioritise Pakistani people.

Cook said: “These people shouting outside say that you’re a racist, will you reassure them you’re not by apologising to the Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar for claiming that he would prioritise, prioritise the Pakistani community, when you must know that he literally said no such thing.”

Farage refused to apologise, instead doubling down and claiming Sarwar said in a “famous speech” in 2020: “We are the South Asian community. We are going to take over the country and take over the world.”

The BBC journalist corrected him again: “He didn’t say any such thing.”

Farage doubled down on his false accusation, stating “He did actually, very clearly.”

Cook responded: “He did not say that the South Asian community would take over the country or the world, nor did he use the word prioritise.”

When Farage tried to interrupt, he continued: “I understand what you’re saying but why can’t you just accept what he literally said and not mischaracterise what he said?”.

The BBC journalist has been praised for challenging Farage.

One account commented: “Refreshing to see Nigel Farage being vociferously challenged by BBC Scotland reporters after misrepresenting a speech by Anas Sarwar.”

The SNP is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to win the by-election, with Reform in second place and Labour in third.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward