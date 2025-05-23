Reform UK accused of ‘blatant racism’ against Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar in by-election ad

'I have seen it, and it’s a very deliberate dog whistle'

Far-right Reform UK has been accused of launching a “blatantly racist” social media advert featuring the Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

In a sign of how desperate Reform UK have become and the kinds of dirty tactics they’re willing to resort to ahead of the South Lanarkshire by-election next month, the party featured the ad on its Facebook page which Sarwar has slammed as a ‘very deliberate dog whistle’ after it claimed that he would ‘prioritise the Pakistani community’.

The ad, features footage of several speeches made by Sarwar, born in Glasgow to Pakistani Muslim parents, talking about political representation for South Asian communities and encouraging more people from Pakistani and South Asian backgrounds to get involved in politics.

The edited clip, which shows Mr Sarwar’s comments beginning mid-sentence, is preceded by the words “Anas Sarwar has said he will prioritise the Pakistani community”.

The video ends with the words “only Reform UK will prioritise the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse”.

According to the Times, Sarwar has responded, saying: “I have seen it, and it’s a very deliberate dog whistle, which seeks to question my identity, question my loyalty and question my belonging in Scotland.

“I’m a proud Scot, I was born here, my kids were born here. Every single day, I fight for a better Scotland, regardless of what anyone’s politics might be. For them to play this kind of campaign, I think demonstrates the kind of people they are.”

Sarwar’s spokesperson also described it as a “blatantly racist advert from Reform UK that attempts to question the identity, loyalty and belonging of Anas Sarwar.”

Reform UK claims that the advert is not racist and will not remove it.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward