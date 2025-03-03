Shameful: Nigel Farage refuses to condemn Trump and Vance’s attack on Zelensky and claims Ukrainian President was ‘rude’

If you thought Nigel Farage couldn’t sink any lower...

If you thought Nigel Farage couldn’t sink any lower, then think again. For the Reform UK leader, who likes to portray himself as a patriot has once more peddled the Kremlin’s talking points.

While the majority of European leaders expressed solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after an unprecedented and extraordinary bust up in the Oval office in front of the world’s cameras between the Ukrainian President and President Trump and Vice-President JD Vance, Farage has instead criticised Zelensky.

Last week, Trump and his vice-president, JD Vance, accused Zelensky of not being grateful enough for the military aid America has given his country since it was invaded by Russia in 2022. Trump clashed with the Ukrainian President in a furious exchange at the White House, with the US president telling his Ukrainian counterpart to make a deal with Russia “or we are out”.

At one point, a journalist even asked the Ukrainian president – who has worn military-style clothes ever since the war began – why he was not wearing a suit.

Those scenes were widely condemned, with European leaders expressing solidarity with Kyiv and Zelensky.

Farage was asked repeatedly on LBC this morning, whether he condemned the manner in which Trump and Vance had treated Zelensky.

Presenter Nick Ferrari asked Farage: “Do you agree that the President and Vice-President bullied President Zelensky?”

Farage replied: “I think President Zelensky was very unwise to tell the Americans what would happen to them if they didn’t back him I think it was unwise…”

Ferrari pushed Farage and asked: “Would you treat a guest like that?”, to which the Reform UK leader answered: “I wouldn’t expect a guest to be rude to me in my own house absolutely not, I would expect a guest to treat me with respect…”

Asked if it was right for Zelensky to be asked why he was not in a suit, Farage said: “Do you know what, if I turned up at the White House, I’d make sure I was wearing a suit and my shoes were cleaned, absolutely.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward