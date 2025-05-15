Reform’s newest MP struggles to answer questions on party’s immigration policy in car crash interview

“Runcorn MP Sarah Pochin beautifully shown up for the clueless content of the empty paper bag party that is Reform.”

Reform UK’s newest MP, Sarah Pochin, struggled on Newsnight last night when quizzed about one of her party’s key policies – how they would ‘stop the boats’.

Despite it being Nigel Farage’s favourite slogan, Pochin struggled to explain Reform’s small boats policy and had to be reminded that, post-Brexit, there is no returns agreement in place with France.

Victoria Derbyshire asked Pochin: “Nigel Farage says he will stop the small boats, how would Reform stop the small boats?”.

Pochin, who won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election on 1 May, replied: “Any immigrants that come to this country will be detained and deported back to where they come from.”

Derbyshire pressed: “I’m asking about before that—how would you stop them getting into the boats in the first place?”

Pochin suggested that the Border Force could turn the boats around, criticising the UK’s current deal with the French police: “We are paying money to France, for what? The boats are still coming through.”

The previous Conservative government struck a deal to give France almost £500m over three years to go towards extra officers to help stop migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.

However, police won’t intercept boats if doing so risks endangering those on board or breaching their human rights.

“So the Border Force would do what?,” Derbyshire asked.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP responded: “It’s about the will of the government in power, the Conservatives did not have the will to turn the boats around, the Labour Party does not have the will to turn the boats around.”

“Basically what you’re saying to me is you wouldn’t be able to stop people getting in the boats,” Derbyshire said.

Pochin insisted Reform was the only party that would instruct the Border Force to turn boats back.

Derbyshire asked where they’d return the boats to. Pochin clarified that she meant France, to which Derbyshire responded: “There is no bilateral agreement with France for this. There is nothing in it for them, plus there is international maritime law.”

Asked if she agreed with her Reform colleague Andrea Jenkyns’ comment that migrants should be housed in tents instead of hotels, Pochin said people should be moved out of hotels.

When asked repeatedly where they should be moved to, Pochin replied: “Back to where they came from.”

On X, user ‘Chirpy Chet’ commented: “Note to all broadcasters: if you are going to platform Reform day in, day out, go the Victoria Derbyshire way. #Newsnight

“Runcorn MP Sarah Pochin beautifully shown up for the clueless content of the empty paperbag party that is Reform.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward