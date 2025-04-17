Reform UK’s Runcorn candidate hit with misconduct finding during time as magistrate

Sarah Pochin was found to have used her magistrate position to influence the views of her colleagues in a political context

Reform UK’s Runcorn and Helsby by-election candidate Sarah Pochin committed misconduct while serving as a magistrate.

In 2018, the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) found Pochin used her position as a magistrate to influence the views of her colleagues in a political context.

Documents seen by the Liverpool Echo also state that she breached confidentiality by publicising the complaint made against her.

In response, a Reform UK spokesperson today told the ECHO: “This matter had nothing to do with Sarah Pochin’s conduct as Presiding Justice in Court.

“The comment was made in a private meeting and was used by the Conservative Party as a politically motivated attack. No further action was taken.”

The spokesperson added: “Sarah went on to serve a further seven years with great distinction as a magistrate in the Chester and Crewe courts. In March this year she honourably resigned as a Presiding Justice to campaign in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election and was thanked for her past service to the Magistracy. This speaks for itself.”

Pochin was a magistrate for 20 years. In 2015, she became a Conservative councillor, and then became an Independent in 2020, after becoming mayor with support from Independents, bypassing the Conservatives’ chosen candidate.

She was later kicked out of the Independent group after rejoining the Conservatives to vote in the 2022 leadership contest.

Farage’s party is the bookies’ favourite to win the by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of former Labour MP Mike Amesbury, after he assaulted a constituent last year. Labour’s candidate is Karen Shore.

The by-election will take place on 1 May.

