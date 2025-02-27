Reform UK’s Richard Tice calls for ‘privatised look-a-like coppers’ to ‘top up’ police

“I can’t think of anything more horrifying than privatising the criminal justice system for profit under this shower.”

In yet another whacky policy proposal, Reform UK’s Deputy Leader Richard Tice has called for ‘privatised look-a-like coppers’ to ‘top up the police force’.

Alongside privatising the NHS, Reform UK now want private security services to act as a police force.

Tice says private security services are “alternative solutions” to combat smaller crimes and the “perception” that towns are not “safe places”. He made the comments during an interview with Lincolnshire Live, where he claimed that public space protection orders and wardens are “not enough”.

Asked about how such a proposal would be funded, Tice claimed that the private coppers could be funded through private investment and partnerships with businesses or local authorities.

He told the local paper: “We can’t just carry on whingeing. We have to come up with alternative solutions and this is one of them.

“If you don’t have a deterrent then people will just take the mickey.”

Reacting to his suggestion, one social media user wrote: “Now just think how sinister that is – a ‘private police force’ under Reform….. pushing millions of ££ to private sector too.”

Another added: “I can’t think of anything more horrifying than privatising the criminal justice system for profit under this shower.”