Liz Truss blames Tory general election defeat on plastic straw ban in ridiculous tweet

Truss has backed Trump’s decision to reverse the 'ludicrous' ban on plastic straws

Liz Truss, the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister, has praised Donald Trump for overturning former President Joe Biden’s plan to phase out plastic straws.

In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he has a majority share in, Trump wrote: “Paper straws don’t work,” before adding, “BACK TO PLASTIC!”

In response, Truss posted on X, stating: “I tried to stop the ludicrous British government plastic straw ban back in 2018.

“These lefty policies resulted in the Conservatives getting trounced in 2024.

“Good for @realDonaldTrump for standing up for common sense.”

In February last year, Truss spoke at a far-right event in America, the Conservative Political Action Conference, in which she portrayed herself as a populist who took on America’s equivalent of the “deep state” in the UK.

Truss even wrote a piece in the Wall Street Journal in April 2024, titled “The Deep State Lies in Wait for Trump”, in which she warned his second term as Potus “will be much like my time in office if he doesn’t confront the entrenched bureaucracy”.

Recently, Truss was ridiculed for calling for an executive order to ban Oxbridge from making changes to its exam procedures in a bid to support disadvantaged students.

The former prime minister attended Trump’s inauguration on 20 January, posting a picture of herself on X in a Make America Great Again cap, with the words: “In DC. The new @realDonaldTrump term can’t come soon enough. The West needs it.”

