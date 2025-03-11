Anti-Elon Musk ad appears on London bus stop

The London Bus stop ad is now the latest poster to have gone up in a bid to oppose Musk’s influence.

Tech billionaire and Trump supporter Elon Musk continues to be mocked in the UK, with a London bus stop now featuring an ad calling him a ‘bellend.’

The new poster, is from the group Everyone Hates Elon. It comes after ads mocking Musk were also put up on the London underground ridiculing him over his company’s falling share price.

The ads on the underground, which have already gone viral online, highlight the alarming fall in Tesla’s share price along with a picture of Musk carrying out what was alleged to be a Nazi salute.

The London Bus stop ad is now the latest poster to have gone up in a bid to oppose Musk’s influence.

His Tesla business is suffering as a result of his association with Trump. The latest figures show that Tesla experienced a decline in sales across five European countries in January, including a fall of nearly 12% in the UK.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward