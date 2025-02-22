Campaigners March for Ukraine on third anniversary of Russia’s invasion, as Trump stirs controversy with anti-Zelensky remarks

“Ukraine is fighting not just for its own freedom, but for the freedom of all of Europe, and of liberal democracy across the world."

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks its third anniversary on February 24, 2025, the war continues to devastate the country, with Moscow now controlling 20 percent of Ukrainian territory.

In response to the ongoing crisis, a March for Ukraine is taking place in London today, February 22, to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Campaigners will gather at Saint Volodymyr’s statue in Holland Park, W11 3QY at noon before marching to the Russian Embassy, where a rally will begin at 1pm.

The event is being organised by the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign and supported by the European Movement UK, the Trade Union Congress, and various civil society organisations.

Dr. Mike Galsworthy, chair of the European Movement UK, will be among the speakers at the rally. He spoke of the heightened threats to European security, saying: “Alongside Putin’s aggression and the rise of the far right across Europe and in the United States, European security is under greater threat today than at any time since the Cold War. And as Europeans, we must stand together.

“Ukraine is fighting not just for its own freedom, but for the freedom of all of Europe, and of liberal democracy across the world.

“Let us send a message to our government that the British people have not forgotten about out brave friends in Ukraine.”

Former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell is joining the march. He posted on X:

“On Saturday I’ll be marching alongside many Ukrainian friends and members of the labour & trade union movement. We’ll be calling yes for peace – but a just peace determined by the Ukrainian people, not one imposed on them by Trump or Putin.”

In Washington DC, a similar rally is being held at the Lincoln Memorial, organised by United Help Ukraine. The Ukrainian community and their allies will unite to honour Ukraine’s resilience and call for continued global action.

The transatlantic solidarity for Ukraine comes as President Trump whipped up controversy by appearing to accuse Ukraine of being responsible for the war with Russia.

Trump also questioned the legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership, citing the suspension of elections in Ukraine due to martial law. Zelensky’s first term was set to end in May 2024, but the ongoing war has led to a postponement of elections.

Trump later doubled down on the comments. In a post on his Truth Social platform, he accused the Ukrainian leader of being a “dictator without elections.”

Zelensky accused Trump of “living in a disinformation space” created by Russia, as the accusation echoes a statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who referred to Zelensky as “illegitimate” in a recent interview with Russian media.

Zelensky has previously said it would be “absolutely irresponsible to throw the topic of elections” in the middle of the conflict.

President Trump also claimed that Zelensky’s approval rating has fallen to 4 percent, though BBC Verify found no clear evidence to support the claim. The BBC noted how official polling is limited and it is extremely difficult to carry out accurate surveys during a time of war with the displacement of millions of Ukrainians, and Russia occupying around a fifth of the country.

Image credit: March for Ukraine