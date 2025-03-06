Richard Tice humiliated after appearing to forget the names of the party’s newest defectors during official unveiling

“You cannot tell me who your council defectors are today? Why not? Do you know anything about Scottish politics? You can’t even name your own members up here?”

Reform UK’s Deputy Leader Richard Tice has been left humiliated after appearing to forget the names of the party’s newest defectors during an official unveiling when answering questions from a reporter.

Tice was in Scotland to announce a further two councillors have defected to join his party.

They are John Gray from Renfrewshire Council and Ross Lambie from South Lanarkshire Council.

But when pushed to name his party’s new members and which councils they served on, an irritated Mr Tice simply repeated their first names “John and Ross”.

When asked which councils they were from, Tice replied: “Next question.”

The reporter then said: “You cannot tell me who your council defectors are today? Why not? Do you know anything about Scottish politics? You can’t even name your own members up here?”

Tice said he didn’t know the names of all 10,000 members, to which the journalist replied: “You don’t know their surnames, you called a press conference for these guys and you can’t even tell me their names.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward