Nigel Farage’s popularity plummets among British voters amid Ukraine crisis

Nigel Farage’s popularity among British voters has plummeted, due to his response to the Ukraine crisis and his ‘fawning’ over Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Farage, who likes to portray himself as a patriot, has previously expressed admiration for Putin “as a political operator because he’s managed to take control of running Russia”. This despite Putin’s appalling human rights record, invasion of Ukraine and silencing of political opponents.

In recent weeks, President Trump has ripped apart the post war consensus, choosing to cosy up to Russia, upending U.S. foreign policy and has also falsely blamed Ukraine for the war.

Last week saw an extraordinary and unprecedented bust up in the Oval office between President Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in front of the world’s cameras.

Trump and his vice-president, JD Vance, accused Zelensky of not being grateful enough for the military aid America has given his country since it was invaded by Russia in 2022. Trump clashed with the Ukrainian President in a furious exchange at the White House, with the US president telling his Ukrainian counterpart to make a deal with Russia “or we are out”.

While the majority of European leaders expressed solidarity with Zelensky after the unprecedented bust up, Farage has instead criticised Zelensky.

The Reform UK leader also blamed the Ukrainian President for last Friday’s Oval Office row, accusing him of being ‘rude’.

Farage’s views have been at loggerheads with the British public, with polling showing that the majority of the public are supportive of Ukraine and blame Trump for the row.

Now a YouGov poll has found that the number of voters with a favourable view of Farage has fallen from 30% to 26% since mid-February, while the number with an unfavourable view has risen from 60% to 65%. That gives him an overall rating of minus 39.

The Prime Minister’s favourability rating, meanwhile, has risen from minus 40 to minus 28 over the same period.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward