A majority of Britons believe that U.S. President Donald Trump is to blame for the unprecedented row in the Oval office in front of the world’s cameras between him, Vice-President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Last week, Trump and his vice-president, JD Vance, accused Zelensky of not being grateful enough for the military aid America has given his country since it was invaded by Russia in 2022. Trump clashed with the Ukrainian President in a furious exchange at the White House, with the US president telling his Ukrainian counterpart to make a deal with Russia “or we are out”.

At one point, a journalist even asked the Ukrainian president – who has worn military-style clothes ever since the war began – why he was not wearing a suit.

Those scenes were widely condemned, with European leaders expressing solidarity with Kyiv and Zelensky.

Now the British public have also given their verdict on who they think is to blame for the row.

According to polling carried out by YouGov, 67% of the public blame President Trump, while just 7% blame Zelensky for the row.

Looks like self-proclaimed ‘patriot’ Nigel Farage is at loggerheads with the British public. The Reform UK leader continues to peddle the Kremlin’s talking points, yesterday blaming Zelensky for the row.

