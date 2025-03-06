Nigel Farage roasted on GB News by Labour activist over his comments on Ukraine

'I think Nigel flip flops so much on Putin you’d think he’s sponsored by Havaianas'

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was taken apart on GB News by a Labour Party activist over his position on Ukraine, where he was accused of flip flopping so much you’d think he’s ‘sponsored by Havaianas’.

Labour Party activist Chris Worrall was asked on GB News what his take was on Farage’s position on Ukraine.

Worrall replied: “I think Nigel flip flops so much on Putin you’d think he’s sponsored by Havaianas, the guy is a joke. If you look at Nathan Gill, the links to Putin are there.

“He was the Reform UK Wales leader…he allegedly took bribes to make pro-Russian statements.”

Gill has appeared in court accused of accepting bribes to make statements in the European Parliament that would benefit Russia.

The 51 year-old from Llangefni on Anglesey, is facing eight counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Worrall went on to add: “In the Labour Party we were happy to call out Corbyn on his stances on Putin and anti-NATO…”

Dame Andrea Jenkyns interrupted and said: “Well Nigel has called out Putin multiple times…look at his social media.”

Worrall interjected: “Well that’s the point, he’s flip flopping so much on it, the only difference between him and Corbyn is the suit and the pint, that’s the honest truth.”

In response to the claim that he was only attacking Farage because he feared Reform taking Labour votes, Worrall replied: “If anti-establishment means lacking accountability on Brexit, he talked about Brexit freedoms, what are they? Freedoms for smuggling gangs to just plough over people illegally without any deportations agreement.

“He was part of the whole brigade, the cheerleaders for Brexit…now pretending he weren’t of the squad!”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward