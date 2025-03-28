Nigel Farage in sexism row over comments about women in the workplace

'Nigel Farage seems to be stuck in the 1970s. He clearly has no idea about the sacrifices women make'

Nigel Farage has been slammed for being “stuck in the 1970s” after making comments suggesting women are less willing to make sacrifices to pursue careers than men.

During a lunch in Parliament, the Reform UK leader said that due to these “life choices”, there are fewer women in senior positions.

When asked why there are more white men in top jobs, Farage said: “I think the truth of it is in many, many cases, women make very different life choices to men.”

He added: “If you look at business, men are prepared to sacrifice their family lives in order to pursue a career and be successful in a way that fewer women are.

“And those women who do have probably got more chance of reaching the top than the blokes.”

Natalie Fleet, the Labour MP for Bolsover, said: “Nigel Farage seems to be stuck in the 1970s.

“He clearly has no idea about the sacrifices women make, how on earth can his party represent them?”

She added: “Perhaps he can explain to women across Britain how his plan to dismantle the NHS would leave them paying thousands more for healthcare. That’s the cost of Farage’s Reform.”

Mimicking Donald Trump’s anti-diversity equality and inclusion (DEI) stance, Farage took the opportunity to hit out at policies designed to improve opportunities for people from minority groups.

The MP for Clacton said “the world of work is changing” due to more women being in work and demographic shifts, but stated that “the idea that you give certain groups privileges not based on merit, but based on skin colour or sexuality or whatever is wrong and it doesn’t work.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward