Major new survey finds overwhelming support for UK-EU Youth Mobility Scheme, including in Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson’s constituencies

A major new YouGov survey commissioned by Best for Britain shows that two-thirds of the British public support a Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS) with the EU.

The proposal would allow young people to live and work freely across the EU for up to two years, and for young Europeans to do the same in the UK.

The survey asked 15,000 people across Britain whether they would like to see a reciprocal EU-UK YMS introduced. An overwhelming majority of 68 percent back the scheme, with only 18% opposed.

Notably, every constituency in the UK supports the idea, including those represented by Reform MPs Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson. In Farage’s Clacton-on-Sea, 57 percent favour the YMS, while only 25 percent are against it. Similarly, in Ashfield, Anderson’s constituency, 59 percent support the proposal, with just 22 percent opposed.

The poll’s findings come as reports suggest the UK government is considering introducing a YMS as part of its broader effort to reset relations with the EU. According to research by Frontier Economics, entering negotiations on a YMS could also pave the way for broader trade discussions, potentially lowering Brexit-related trade barriers and boosting UK GDP by up to 2.2 percent.

Cal Roscow, director of campaigns at Best for Britain, noted the broad consensus.

“This is the clearest evidence yet that an EU-UK Youth Mobility scheme is among the least controversial issues in the government’s relationship reset with the EU, even in places that elected a Reform UK member of parliament.

“Voters and business owners are united on this matter. Youth Mobility is good for young people, good for the economy and good for Britain”

Andrew Lewin MP, chair of the cross-party UK Trade and Business Commission, said:

“This is the first government in 15 years with a commitment to securing a closer and stronger relationship with the EU and it is very encouraging that a reciprocal Youth Mobility scheme may be on the table.

“Now is the moment to be ambitious and pursue a deal that can extend opportunities for young people and help the government achieve its central objective of growing the economy.”