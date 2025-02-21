‘A win for young people’: Labour’s potential UK-EU mobility scheme welcomed

Most British voters backed a UK-EU youth mobility scheme in a recent poll

Labour is set to offer a UK-EU youth mobility scheme as part of its post-Brexit reset talks with Brussels.

The scheme would allow tens of thousands of young EU workers and students between the ages of 18 and 30 to come to the UK to live and work for two years, with the possibility of a one-year extension.

Polling carried out by Best for Britain in March 2024 shows that almost two thirds of Brits (59%) think the government should negotiate a youth mobility scheme with the EU.

Previously, Downing Street has ruled out creating a youth mobility scheme, stating that there would be no return of free movement.

James MacCleary MP, Liberal Democrat Europe Spokesperson, said: “Progress on a Youth Mobility Scheme isn’t just a victory for young people across the UK – it’s a victory for common sense too.

He added: “For months the Labour Government inexplicably refused to countenance extending a scheme we have with Australia and Japan to our European allies.

“This has to be the first step in fixing our broken relationship with the EU and cutting down the Brexit red tape which is holding our economy back.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has voiced his support for a youth mobility scheme, saying it “would help aid economic growth across London” while giving under 30s the chance to work abroad.

The mayor also argued that closer ties with Europe would help counter the economic impact of President Donald Trump’s threatened tariff regime.

Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain, which has campaigned for such a scheme since May 2023, said: “If these reports are accurate, this is a very welcome and common sense move from the Government to give opportunities back to young Brits while helping businesses across the UK struggling with labour shortages.

“With our polling consistently showing that around 60% of voters back the idea, it really is a win-win for both the UK and EU.”

