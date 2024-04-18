EXCLUSIVE: Labour leads Conservatives on every major political issue, including NHS, economy, immigration and defence, LFF poll finds

The poll findings show the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with the current government.

The Labour Party leads the Conservatives on every major policy area, including the NHS, economy, immigration, defence, climate change and crime, according to an exclusive poll carried out for Left Foot Forward.

The poll, which was conducted by Savanta, shows that the Labour Party has a lead on major political issues that voters are concerned about, in what will be a general election year.

Our poll, based on 2,227 voters, asked respondents which political party they trusted on major policy issues, found that twice the number of voters (48%), trust the Labour Party on the NHS than they trusted the Tories (24%).

When it comes to the economy, an issue viewed in some quarters as traditionally an area of strength for the Tories, the Labour Party also has a lead, with 40% of those asked saying they trusted the Labour Party compared to 32% who opted for the Tories.

On Housing, the Labour Party has a 26-point lead over the Tories, with 48% trusting the party, compared to 22% for Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives.

Voters also say that they trust the Labour Party on Education (45%), compared to the Tories (27%), with the party also having a lead on immigration of 13 points and a 5-point lead on defence.

When it comes to inflation and the cost of living, 42% of voters trust the Labour Party to manage the issue, compared to 30% who trust the Tories.

The poll findings show the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with the current government.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward