Pressure mounts on Keir Starmer to commit to rejoining Erasmus+ after Youth Mobility Scheme is ruled out

‘Leaving Erasmus+ was never promised as part of Brexit. There's no 'mandate' for keeping British young people excluded from these opportunities. If Keir Starmer is serious about rebuilding ties with Europe,this is one of the easiest and least contentious steps his government can take.’

On August 28, the Prime Minister met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss a new cooperation agreement between the UK and Germany. The PM stated that the agreement aims to boost trade, create jobs, and drive economic growth in both countries. The two leaders hope to sign a treaty covering areas such as defence, energy security, science, and technology by early 2025. They also agreed on a joint action plan to combat illegal migration and smuggling by sharing intelligence and data.

The PM expressed a desire for a closer relationship with Europe but confirmed that the UK has no plans for a youth mobility scheme. This scheme, proposed by the EU, would facilitate the ability of EU citizens aged 18 to 30 to study and work in the UK for a limited period, with a reciprocal arrangement for young Britons in Europe.

While the meeting was broadly seen as a positive step for those advocating for closer UK-EU ties, many were disappointed by the rejection of the widely supported youth mobility scheme. Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokeswoman Layla Moran said the talks with Scholz were “a positive step forward after years of the Conservatives trashing the UK’s relationship with Europe”.

“But the new government needs to be more ambitious about rebuilding stronger ties with our European allies. That should start with agreeing a Youth Mobility Scheme giving young people the opportunity to easily live and work across the continent,” she added.

The European Movement, which is dedicated to overturning what it describes as the “calamity of Brexit,” said that while it welcomes the new government’s stated desire to improve our relationship with Europe, actions are required and not words.” In the wake of the PM’s visit to Germany, the pro-EU organisation is ramping up calls for Britain to rejoin Erasmus+.

Britain’s departure from the Erasmus+ cultural exchange program was part of the Brexit deal, a move that the European Movement claims have “snatched vital opportunities away from young people in this country.” The organisation argues that rejoining Erasmus+ would provide thousands of young people in the UK with access to training, study, sports, and work opportunities across Europe, while also developing cross-border connections and friendships, and strengthening relations with the EU. The movement highlights that public support for rejoining the scheme is strong, with only 15 percent of people opposing it.

“Leaving Erasmus+ was never promised as part of Brexit. There’s no ‘mandate’ for keeping British young people excluded from these opportunities. If Keir Starmer is serious about rebuilding ties with Europe,this is one of the easiest and least contentious steps his government can take,” writes the European Movement.

Over 52,000 people have signed the European Movement’s petition to increase pressure on the PM to rejoin Erasmus+.