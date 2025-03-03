Musk meltdown: London tube ad mocks Tesla boss over falling share prices

The tube ads show a graph with Tesla’s falling share price, along with a picture of Musk carrying out what was alleged to be a Nazi salute.

Trump supporter and billionaire owner of Tesla, Elon Musk, is being brutally mocked on the London tube, with ads ridiculing him over his company’s falling share price.

The ads, featuring on the underground, and which have already gone viral online, highlight the alarming fall in Tesla’s share price – which largely worsened after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Musk’s support for Trump has proved to be toxic for his business interests, as progressives hit back. Last month, we reported how Tesla sales have slumped in Europe during January, with Elon Musk’s ‘toxic influence’ on the brand being blamed as among the reasons why.

Musk who has been rewarded for spending $250 million on Trump’s campaign for the White House with a role in his administration, has been widely condemned in recent months for his support for far-right parties in Europe as well as attempted interference in the elections of other countries.

Musk was also widely condemned for giving a Nazi-style salute at a Trump inauguration rally. The latest figures show that Tesla experienced a decline in sales across five European countries in January, including a fall of nearly 12% in the UK.

The company performed poorly in other European countries too, recording a 63% decline in January sales for Tesla in France, drops of 44% and 38% in Sweden and Norway, and a 42% decline in the Netherlands.

The tube ads show a graph with Tesla’s falling share price, along with a picture of Musk carrying out what was alleged to be a Nazi salute.

The ad states: “Hate doesn’t sell – just ask Elon Musk”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward