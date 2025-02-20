Nigel Farage sets up a new private company for Reform UK

Reform's former deputy leader says the party’s new constitution “puts Farage’s leadership in a virtually unassailable position”.

Instead of setting up an unincorporated association like most political parties do, Nigel Farage has formed a new private company, Reform 2025 Ltd, to run the party.

The Reform UK leader has set up a private company limited by guarantee with no shareholders, which he claims is part of handing over control to members.

Earlier this month, Farage said “there’s nobody keener to get rid of the ownership of the party than me”.

“I still have this massive liability around my neck. If it all goes wrong or we get sued for millions it’s me that picks up the bill,” he added.

Reform UK Party Limited was set up in 2018, with Farage owning 53% of its shares.

According to a report in the Financial Times, Reform UK have reportedly now sent their new constitution to the Electoral Commission, which has approved the new party structure today.

Ben Habib, Reform’s former deputy leader, told the FT that the new constitution was “flawed” and “puts Farage’s leadership in a virtually unassailable position”.

The party’s chair, Zia Yusuf, said: We are assembling the governing Board, in line with the constitution.”

The multi-millionaire businessman added: “ This was an important step in professionalising the party. We will soon have more exciting announcements about Reform UK as we prepare

for government.”

Other major political parties, including Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Greens and the Conservatives are set up as unincorporated associations, which cannot enter into a contract, own property or make a profit.

The Constitution Society has pointed out that one of the main advantages of Reform UK being a private company is its ability to make a profit. In addition, the lack of a constitution in the past allowed Farage to appoint himself as leader.

While Farage claims that he has handed over ownership of Reform to members, as the New Statesman’s Will Dunn previously noted, members’ voting rights will be decided by the company’s articles of association, which haven’t been made public.

