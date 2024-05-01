Nancy Pelosi roasts Liz Truss and Boris Johnson over their support for Trump

Pelosi questioned, highlighting Trump’s history of bigoted remarks targeting women, the LGBTQ+ community, and people of colour.

The former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has slammed former prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson for their endorsements of Donald Trump, in a stinging rebuke.

Pelosi made the comments during an interview with BBC One’s Laura Kuenssberg, where she took apart the arguments of the likes of Truss and Johnson who claim that the world would be safer under a Trump presidency.

Earlier this month, Truss claimed that the world would be safer under a Trump presidency. She also told the BBC: “I do agree that under Donald Trump when he was president of the United States, the world was safer.

“I want to work with fellow conservatives to take on what I believe is a real threat of Western society and civilization being undermined by left-wing extreme ideas.”

Johnson has also praised Trump saying his return to the White House could be “just what the world needs”.

Pelosi however took apart their arguments. She said: “I didn’t know they said that, and I’m sorry for that – but safer for what?” Pelosi questioned. “Safer for taxes? Safer for people who dislike people of colour and LGBTQ, and women in a rising situation?”

She added: “Safer for what, safer for white people, safer for white men? What is it safer for?” Pelosi questioned, highlighting Trump’s history of bigoted remarks targeting women, the LGBTQ+ community, and people of colour.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward