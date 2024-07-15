Deluded Liz Truss says Rishi Sunak ‘trashing my record’ was reason for Tory election wipeout

Truss says if only Sunak had listened to her...

Liz Truss is once more proving how out of touch she is with her latest public intervention, as she claimed that Rishi Sunak ‘trashing her record’ was the reason the Tories suffered a wipeout during the general election.

Truss, who lost her seat earlier this month, as the Tories suffered their worst election defeat in parliamentary history, thinks if Sunak had listened to her and endorsed her policies it would’ve been a lot better for the Tories.

Truss and Sunak have been engaged in a bitter feud for over two years, after she beat him in the Tory leadership contest. Her disastrous mini-budget however, which resulted in financial turmoil and mortgage costs for families soaring, meant she was booted out of office after just 49 days.

She has not shown much humility after her premiership ended in disaster, doubling down and instead choosing to blame everyone else, from the Bank of England to the ‘deep state’ for what went wrong.

Now Truss has ripped into Sunak for ‘trashing her record’ and claimed that was the reason for their defeat, rather than 14 years of Tory failure in office which were defined by scandals, contempt for the law, decimated public services, a weakened economy and the cost of living crisis.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Truss said: “Sunak and his allies had sought a short-term advantage in the Conservative leadership contest by claiming that cutting taxes did not generate growth.

“This abandonment of Conservative principles not only led to him getting no credit from the voters for cutting National Insurance but also led to an even larger general election defeat as he continued to trash my record and promote Labour’s false narrative that the global rise in mortgage rates was somehow my fault.

“During the election campaign, I refrained from responding to prevent further damage to the party. However, I feel that I must speak out now.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward