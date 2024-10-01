Deluded Liz Truss says she would’ve done better than Sunak in general election

Truss has never shown any humility for her disastrous economic decisions

Disgraced former Prime Minister Liz Truss says that she would’ve done a better job than Rishi Sunak in the general election if she were leader of the party, showing a complete lack of humility and self-awareness.

Truss made the comments during an event at the Tory party conference taking place this week in Birmingham, when asked if she would have done better than Sunak, who led the party to the biggest election defeat in its history in July, she said: “Yes I do.”

Truss became the UK’s shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history after just 45 days in office, following her disastrous mini-budget which resulted in financial turmoil and the pound collapsing.

She has never shown any humility for her disastrous economic decisions which added hundreds of pounds to the mortgage bills of families up and down the country, instead choosing to double down and claiming there was a ‘deep state’ conspiracy against her.

Reacting to her news, Adam Bienkov, political editor of Byline Times posted on X: “I would have done better than Rishi Sunak at the general election and could even have won if I’d stayed as leader, says Liz Truss, who was the most unpopular Prime Minister since records began and was even booted out by her own constituents.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward