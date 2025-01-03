Social care leaders warn timescales for reform are ‘far too long’

The commission, which will be led by Baroness Casey, will not publish its final report until 2028.

Health and social care leaders have warned that waiting until 2028 for the new commission on adult social care reform to deliver its final report is “far too long”.

The independent commission, chaired by Baroness Louise Casey – known for her high-profile reviews of the Metropolitan Police and child sexual exploitation in Rotherham – will be carried out in two phases.

The commission’s first phase, set to report by mid-2026, will highlight key issues and propose medium-term improvements.

The second phase will make longer-term recommendations for adult social care reform, with a final report due in 2028, the year before the next election must take place.

Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive at The King’s Fund called on the government to speed up the second phase of the commission.

“The current timetable to report by 2028 is far too long to wait for people who need social care, and their families,” she said.

She added: “The most fundamental issue to reforming social care is addressing the very tight means test which effectively limits state support to those with the lowest assets and highest needs.

“The issues and the potential solutions to this are clear and do not require years to consider.”

Melanie Williams, President of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services, said that while she welcomes the announcement of the new commission, “Unfortunately, the timescales announced are too long and mean there won’t be tangible changes until 2028.”

Williams said that the government must use the spending review in the Spring to stabilise adult social care and invest in the workforce.

Director of Policy at the Health Foundation, Hugh Alderwick, said: “Many of the problems in social care are well known – as are options for reform.

“What’s needed now is political will and long-term investment to finally implement reform and improve the lives of millions of people and their carers. The new commission must be an opportunity to deliver reform – not delay it.”

The health and social care secretary, Wes Streeting, defended the timeline for reform, stating that the government would “finally grasp the nettle on social care reform” but that said it would take time.

Streeting has said that another aim of the commission will be to build “a national consensus” for the creation of a new National Care Service.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward