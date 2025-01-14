Multi-millionaire Reform MP Rupert Lowe advocates for dismantling NHS and ‘buying own healthcare’

‘I’d like some form of scheme where we buy our own healthcare’, said the multi-millionaire

Reform MP Rupert Lowe has argued that the public should pay for their own healthcare and advocated for the NHS to be dismantled.

The former Southampton FC chair and multi-millionaire has said he thinks “we should be able to opt out of the NHS” and “have some form of scheme where we buy our own healthcare”.

Speaking on TalkTV, where presenter Jeremy Kyle referred to him as a “my friend” and said, “I could damn well talk to you forever”, Lowe described the NHS as “an animal on the back of productive Britain and it’s killing us”.

Lowe said that “there are a lot of ways you can solve the NHS” and claimed that disassembling and reassembling it was the answer.

Furthermore, the Reform MP argued it was unfair for people who can afford and choose to access private healthcare to have to pay for care twice through national insurance and private insurance, and again blamed NHS pressures on migration.

This is despite the fact that one in five NHS workers are from overseas and are helping to relieve NHS pressures.

Taj Ali, former editor at Tribune, said in a post on X: “Multi-millionaire public schoolboy Rupert Lowe wants to dismantle our NHS. This is what Reform MPs represent.

“Wealthy elites wedded to extreme Thatcherite ideology posing as anti-establishment heroes. They offer you scapegoats not credible solutions.”

Lowe is a non-executive director and has shares in pharmaceutical company, Biopharma Process Systems Ltd.

During the covid-19 pandemic, the firm, which made a £7.9million pre-tax profit in 2021, received £141,741 in furlough money from the government.

On X this morning, Lowe posted a bizarre rant claiming that the NHS should not write letters in languages other than English. He said: “Why is the NHS sending out communication with this leading the letter?

“Funding this foreign translation is NOT the taxpayer’s problem. It should be scrapped.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward