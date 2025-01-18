Devolution dispute heats up in High Peak over future council structure

'Greater Manchester has the fastest growing economy in the UK. When you look at key economic indicators, like travel to work areas, all High Peak points towards the Northwest.'

A dispute over devolution is escalating in the High Peak, a local government district with borough status in Derbyshire, located some 22 miles from Manchester and 42 miles from Derby.

The government wants to abolish two-tier councils and replace them with single unitary authorities, in the hope to save money and provide better services for local people. It is calling for councils to submit draft plans by spring 2025, with a decision to be made the following year. The first unitary authorities are expected to be formed by April 2027.

The proposed size for any new unitary council is around half a million. The High Peak has approximately 90,000 residents, so will need to merge with neighbouring areas to form a new unitary.

But in the High Peak, the restructuring plans are proving controversial, with conflicting views on whether the region should merge with nearby Greater Manchester councils or stay within Derbyshire.

The Conservative-run Derbyshire County Council has submitted plans for a “mega council” that covers the whole of Derbyshire except Derby city.

But Jon Pearce, the High Peak’s Labour MP, is opposed to idea of a Derbyshire-wide “mega council,” believing the new Derbyshire authority would be “too vast and too remote.”

Instead, he’s calling for the region to merge with neighbouring councils in Greater Manchester, such as Tameside or Stockport. Pearce calls the move a “no brainer,” citing the region’s economic and transport links to the northwest.

In an open letter to Jim McMahon, the English devolution minister, Pearce argued that High Peak has long been neglected by Derbyshire and that integration with Greater Manchester offers the best opportunity for growth.

The MP says most of High Peak’s transport, health and education links point towards Greater Manchester rather than Derbyshire.

“In simple terms, on a day-to-day basis we look North not South.

“For too long we have been the poor relations in Derbyshire. Never a priority and always the first place targeted by cuts.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity and we must get it right for our children, grandchildren and generations to come,”

The MP is asking for more time for the plans to be discussed so people of High Peak can ‘fully develop alternatives.’

The former Conservative MP Robert Largan, who was defeated by Pearce in the 2024 general election, opposes Pearce’s proposal.

Largan claims High Peak residents would be overwhelmingly opposed to merging with Greater Manchester councils.

He said: “People in High Peak are proud about where they live, they’re proud of their area, their history, their shared identity and they don’t want to see that ripped out.”

He also raised concerns about the increased housing targets in the region, fearing that merging with Greater Manchester would be a “green light to urban sprawl.” He fears that affordable housing would be in short supply and that local residents would have to compete with people from across Greater Manchester for housing.

Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, is also opposed to the idea of merging High Peak with Greater Manchester authorities. Lewis told the BBC he was “confident” the idea High Peak could merge with Greater Manchester authorities “would neither be possible nor acceptable.”

Residents of the High Peak are divided over the future of their local council. Some are strongly opposed to the proposed changes, with one local recalling how long it took for the region to achieve recognition as the High Peak in April 1974.

“People are not going to give that up in a hurry to become part of Stockport or Tameside,” they said.

But others see potential benefits in merging with Greater Manchester.

As one local responded to Pearce’s post on Facebook: “Where do most people who live in Glossop work? Where are the nearest hospitals? Nothing will be ripped out as Largan says. We aren’t moving. Buxton will still be Buxton. It is logical to join Greater Manchester Council, Tameside or Stockport.”

Similar views are shared by Clare, a resident of Whaley Bridge in the High Peak, who told LFF:

“Most of us go to work, go to college, and shop in Greater Manchester. Being part of it makes sense.”